    Airman Leadership School class 20-5

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe | Staff Sgt. Joseph Gilbert, Holloman Airman Leadership School instructor, speaks with

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM. -- There were 64 Airmen who graduated from the Holloman Airman Leadership School and the very first to complete an all-virtual class, Aug. 6, here.



    ALS is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new staff sergeants and senior airmen for supervisory duties, and is required before fulfilling the role of frontline supervisor. Topics covered include leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.



    Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing to reduce the spread of the virus, the ALS team had to find a way to modify the class setting for future students.



    “Before COVID-19 everything was in-residence,” said Master Sgt. Lilliana Harris, Holloman ALS commandant. “When we went to social distancing we initially had to reduce our class sizes and separate the desks more to be safe. Our team was very innovative and adapted extremely well to transition class 20-4 to virtual learning.”



    While the ALS students did not learn in a traditional classroom setting, the instructors added that there are some advantages to conducting the course online.



    “When teaching a class of 16 people in-person, one voice could be lost,” said Tech. Sgt. William Clouse, Holloman ALS noncommissioned officer in charge. “An Airman who doesn't speak up as much may go by the wayside. Being virtual, we now split them into groups more often, and it’s easier to monitor them. We can watch the students’ progress and if we see one of them lagging behind a little bit, we just reach out to that Airman virtually to hold them accountable and get them to engage more.”



    Although the online learning is different from the traditional class in many ways, Clouse is confident that it will still produce the same results.



    “The students are absolutely still getting the full effect of ALS, just in a different way,” he said. “These NCOs and Senior Airman are hungry for information, they want to be better and do the best for their troops. It’s important we continue to figure out ways to make it happen.”



    Congratulations to ALS class 20-5:



    Staff Sgt. Derek J. Baker, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Matthew G. Breland, 54th Operations Support Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Jared C. Cash, 49th Communications Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Frano, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Alexander Fuentes, 49th Force Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Raven D. Holcomb, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Caleb J. Mcmanious, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Elizabeth A. Mitchell, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Molitor, 54th Operations Support Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Scott M. O'Donnell, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Curtis D. Paff, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Melteasla L. Quimby, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Aaron C. Seals, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Chyrrel J. Tome, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Senior Airman Jeremy J. Ward, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman James L. Whitehead, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Cade A. Barber, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Terra L. Bernazar, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Jedidiah G. Burlando, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Carmine Carletto, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Justin D. Coley, 49th Communications Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Bryan M. De Los Santos, 54th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Jaxson G. Ferree, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Nicholas M. Glatz, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Paul B. Wright, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Joshua T. Long, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Travis T. Morales, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Senior Airman Hannah J. Isaiah, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Francis R. Palacio, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Roberto Ruiz Jr., 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Ryan T. Wanderer, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Shane T. Welsh, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Daniel G. Bartolome, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Craig P. Bourdier, 49th Component Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Allison P. Denecke, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Aaron L. Hauver, Detachment 3 3rd Weather Squadron

    Senior Airman Tyler J. Kemp, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Robert B. Kiser, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Cameron D. Kjellerson, 6th Attack Squadron

    Senior Airman Paul W. Lentz, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Bradley M. Linsley, 49th Component Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Robert D. Lipford, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Austin G. Nevins, 635th Material Maintenance Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Brandan P. Pita, 635th Material Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn N. Powers, 54th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman JaMiracle L. Taylor, 49th Maintenance Group

    Staff Sgt. Aaron L. Thalmann , 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Aaron T. Zeatlow, 29th Attack Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Nicholas W. Antonucci, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Haylie M. Belts, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Michael D. Bermingham, 49th Communications Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Carl F. Bernier, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Avery D. Blackburn, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Franklyn E. Everson, 54th Operations Support Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Michael D. Flathers, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Matthew R. Thompson, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Charles S. Francks IV, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Jade A. Kigar, 9th Attack Squadron

    Senior Airman Justin Lopez, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Adam R. Manning, 635th Material Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Deshannon M. Manning, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Jacob R. Nicholas, 49th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Anthony D. Phillips, 54th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Toni R. Roth, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron

