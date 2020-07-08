Airman Leadership School class 20-5

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM. -- There were 64 Airmen who graduated from the Holloman Airman Leadership School and the very first to complete an all-virtual class, Aug. 6, here.







ALS is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new staff sergeants and senior airmen for supervisory duties, and is required before fulfilling the role of frontline supervisor. Topics covered include leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.







Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing to reduce the spread of the virus, the ALS team had to find a way to modify the class setting for future students.







“Before COVID-19 everything was in-residence,” said Master Sgt. Lilliana Harris, Holloman ALS commandant. “When we went to social distancing we initially had to reduce our class sizes and separate the desks more to be safe. Our team was very innovative and adapted extremely well to transition class 20-4 to virtual learning.”







While the ALS students did not learn in a traditional classroom setting, the instructors added that there are some advantages to conducting the course online.







“When teaching a class of 16 people in-person, one voice could be lost,” said Tech. Sgt. William Clouse, Holloman ALS noncommissioned officer in charge. “An Airman who doesn't speak up as much may go by the wayside. Being virtual, we now split them into groups more often, and it’s easier to monitor them. We can watch the students’ progress and if we see one of them lagging behind a little bit, we just reach out to that Airman virtually to hold them accountable and get them to engage more.”







Although the online learning is different from the traditional class in many ways, Clouse is confident that it will still produce the same results.







“The students are absolutely still getting the full effect of ALS, just in a different way,” he said. “These NCOs and Senior Airman are hungry for information, they want to be better and do the best for their troops. It’s important we continue to figure out ways to make it happen.”







Congratulations to ALS class 20-5:







Staff Sgt. Derek J. Baker, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Matthew G. Breland, 54th Operations Support Squadron



Staff Sgt. Jared C. Cash, 49th Communications Squadron



Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Frano, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Alexander Fuentes, 49th Force Support Squadron



Senior Airman Raven D. Holcomb, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Caleb J. Mcmanious, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Elizabeth A. Mitchell, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Molitor, 54th Operations Support Squadron



Staff Sgt. Scott M. O'Donnell, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Staff Sgt. Curtis D. Paff, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Melteasla L. Quimby, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron



Senior Airman Aaron C. Seals, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Chyrrel J. Tome, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Senior Airman Jeremy J. Ward, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman James L. Whitehead, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Cade A. Barber, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Terra L. Bernazar, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron



Staff Sgt. Jedidiah G. Burlando, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Staff Sgt. Carmine Carletto, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Justin D. Coley, 49th Communications Squadron



Staff Sgt. Bryan M. De Los Santos, 54th Operations Support Squadron



Senior Airman Jaxson G. Ferree, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Nicholas M. Glatz, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Staff Sgt. Paul B. Wright, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Joshua T. Long, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Travis T. Morales, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Senior Airman Hannah J. Isaiah, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Francis R. Palacio, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Roberto Ruiz Jr., 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Ryan T. Wanderer, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Shane T. Welsh, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Daniel G. Bartolome, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Craig P. Bourdier, 49th Component Squadron



Staff Sgt. Allison P. Denecke, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Staff Sgt. Aaron L. Hauver, Detachment 3 3rd Weather Squadron



Senior Airman Tyler J. Kemp, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Robert B. Kiser, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Cameron D. Kjellerson, 6th Attack Squadron



Senior Airman Paul W. Lentz, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Bradley M. Linsley, 49th Component Squadron



Staff Sgt. Robert D. Lipford, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Staff Sgt. Austin G. Nevins, 635th Material Maintenance Support Squadron



Senior Airman Brandan P. Pita, 635th Material Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn N. Powers, 54th Operations Support Squadron



Senior Airman JaMiracle L. Taylor, 49th Maintenance Group



Staff Sgt. Aaron L. Thalmann , 49th Security Forces Squadron



Staff Sgt. Aaron T. Zeatlow, 29th Attack Squadron



Staff Sgt. Nicholas W. Antonucci, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Haylie M. Belts, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Staff Sgt. Michael D. Bermingham, 49th Communications Squadron



Staff Sgt. Carl F. Bernier, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Avery D. Blackburn, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Franklyn E. Everson, 54th Operations Support Squadron



Staff Sgt. Michael D. Flathers, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Matthew R. Thompson, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Charles S. Francks IV, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Jade A. Kigar, 9th Attack Squadron



Senior Airman Justin Lopez, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Adam R. Manning, 635th Material Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Deshannon M. Manning, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Staff Sgt. Jacob R. Nicholas, 49th Healthcare Operations Squadron



Staff Sgt. Anthony D. Phillips, 54th Operations Support Squadron



Senior Airman Toni R. Roth, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron

