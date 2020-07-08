Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slow and Steady wins the race

    Slow and steady wins the race

    Photo By Senior Airman Dillon Audit | (courtesy photo) read more read more

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Worldwide, approximately 3,000 deaths are caused everyday by motor-vehicle accidents alone.

    In the year of 2017 and 2018, two Airmen were involved in fatal crashes on the North Dakota highway 83 intersection in Ruthville, which spurred the implementation of a reduced speed limit and other preventive measures such as: bright LED lighting, reflective markers and warning signs.

    Accidents involving speeding not only affect the driver, but the passengers as well; children, best friends and loved ones become the victims of needless tragedy.

    At the end of 2018, 51,490 drivers in the U.S. were involved in 33,654 fatal crashes. A total of 9,378 fatalities were caused by drivers speeding alone. Accidents involving speeding made up 26 percent of traffic deaths that year.

    “When you operate a motor vehicle, you are making choices that’ll affect your safety, your family’s safety and the safety of drivers around you,” said Mr. Rod Krause, 5th Bomb Wing safety and occupational health manager.

    Recently North Dakota local law enforcement implemented an “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine” campaign from June 1-30, 2020. This mission was to reinforce the importance of driving the speed limit. During this 30 day campaign, 1,833 citations were given and 1,574 of them were for speeding.

    Driving in North Dakota can be dangerous because of local weather. Storms, blizzards and other natural disasters make driving difficult; even more so when drivers aren’t obeying traffic laws.

    “The only thing you control is your own actions,” said Krause. “You make the decision where to go, when to go, how fast or slow and whether to break the rules or obey the rules.”

    Everyone’s safety is important, especially when it comes to operating a vehicle. To keep you vigilant for safe driving here are some tips on vehicle safety.
    - Slow down
    - Manage your time
    - Avoid distractions such as your cell phone
    - Don’t drink and drive
    - Ensure everyone is wearing their seatbelt
    - Keep a calm and clear mindset
    - Get plenty of rest

    Every time a vehicle is operated improperly the driver puts, not only their own life at stake, but the lives of every other driver and their passengers.
    Slow down and stay safe Minot.

    Based on data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).

