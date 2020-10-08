‘A call to responsibility’

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii—



The nation, to include the U.S. Department of Defense, is called to address racial disparity following several incidents of racial injustice and police brutality.



While recent discussions on diversity and inclusion may be uncomfortable, they may also be the change that helps identify biases and builds bridges for more respect amongst service members.



Recently, the 15th Wing Public Affairs office sat down with Tech. Sgt. Yolanda M. Huland, 15th Wing Comptroller Squadron budget analyst, to share her experience as a Black Airman in the U.S. Air Force.



As the men and women of the DoD navigate the issue of racial disparity it’s important to share stories and enter this topic with an open and honest dialog to gain a better understanding of how it impacts our service members today.



Q: In what ways does race make being an Airman/Non-commissioned Officer challenging?



A: Race makes being an Airman challenging in trying to find ways to navigate through diversity and misconceptions amongst peers. Also, race makes being an NCO challenging because it makes you feel like you have to do more in order to stand out amongst peers while at the same time being judged by your skin color first rather than your work performance. Then there’s the notion of being expected to perform as a leader but your voice isn’t valued equally amongst your peers.



Q: What are your thoughts on diversity in the Air Force?



A: When I think of diversity and the Air Force the word illusion comes to mind. Meaning, there’s a distinct difference of what diversity looks like in the mind of non-minorities versus what it feels like as a Black Airman [or a person of color]--the two are very different realities.





Q: Do you have an example of when racial discrimination affected you mentally, physically, and socially?



A: Over the course of my career, when I’ve faced racial discrimination its

affected me mentally and caused me to navigate those emotions while on and off duty. Physically, it took a toll on me because I would feel drained trying to communicate the reality that a lot of Black Airmen feel while expressing the immediate effect it had on me at that moment. Also, I was physically and emotionally exhausted due to lack of sleep about these daily concerns. Doing this was also met with resistance from others who didn’t value the perspective of the Black Airmen they served with and their point of view is rarely taken into consideration when decisions are being made about the unit. It has been very hard at times to stay focused on the mission when you have to hit the reset button in order to be present every day knowing there are disparities and limitations set toward you before you put on your uniform.







Q: Has there been an experience in your career where you were met with racial discrimination covert or overt? What did it feel like? Did you address it or cope with it?



A: I’ve faced discrimination throughout my career. I felt belittled and thought no one really cared about me or what I was enduring. I voiced my concerns to my leadership at the time and their response was “perception is reality.” Hearing those words did not help me at the time and the result of their lack of caring drove me to lose trust in my leaders. I didn’t feel they were willing to take the risk to stand up for what was right out of fear of reprisal from their leaders. Not having anyone in my corner or willing to listen made me feel like an outcast and afterward I found it harder to continue to come to work every day knowing I was part of a toxic environment and a culture that didn’t value me.

For me, I wanted to PCS to another location in hopes that a change in leadership would make it better.

At times, I felt that maybe if someone who looked like me was in leadership that could have helped and brought a wider perspective but not necessarily for them to agree with me but to genuinely understand my concern. During one situation, I felt like my leadership listened but it was just so they wouldn’t get an IG complaint.



Q: How have you been viewed as a Black female airman in the Air Force?



A: It’s hard to say exactly how I am viewed but I would hope to be viewed as a hardworking professional. It is challenging facing gender and racial bias since the Air Force is predominantly male. My voice doesn’t carry as much weight as men and other races in the Air Force. In my experience, women are often not taken as seriously when it comes to being Black in the Air Force. I believe as a Black Airmen you have to be a strong person to want to reset every day and not let the negative effects of bias and racism deter you from achieving your goals and succeeding at the mission. It can be challenging working with coworkers who refuse to change or hear a different perspective because “it has always been done this way by a certain group of people.”





Q: What would you say to AF leadership about the impact of race in the military?



A: I would say be open to change and willing to relearn how to face challenges and what that means to everyone. Without transparency, there is no trust. Transparency begins with leaders. We as leaders need to dig deep within ourselves to have the uncomfortable discussions, unlearn racial behaviors and bias, and educate ourselves to benefit all Airmen moving forward. We cannot promote racism. If we set the pathway people will be able to emulate the behaviors and change will begin to happen sooner than later. It is a call to responsibility, not a time to sit and wait for perfect solutions.





Q: How do those who continue to discriminate against others because of their skin color impact the Air Force Core Values?



A: No one is perfect but we can make progressive change together. Inherent bias runs deep and we all are each responsible for unlearning racism and learning positive ways to address it in our workplace and at home. I ask all of us to help each other, stand up for each other, and watch out for each other in order to truly live our core values of INTEGRITY FIRST, SERVICE BEFORE SELF, and EXCELLENCE IN ALL WE DO!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 12:11 Story ID: 375624 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘A call to responsibility’, by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.