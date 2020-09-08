USNS Henry J. Kaiser Supports USS Macon Island Amphibious Readiness Group Exercise

Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) provided logistics services to three ships of the USS Macon Island Amphibious Readiness Group as they conducted routine, pre-deployment training operations in the Pacific area of operations.



During three replenishments-at-sea (RAS), Kaiser delivered 15 pallets of food, parts and equipment through a series of vertical and connected replenishments at-sea. In addition, the ship delivered 100 thousand gallons of jet fuel and over 500 thousand gallons of diesel ship fuel.



MSC’s ability to replenish ships at-sea, benefits the Navy, by providing all the items needed to sustain the ships at sea, and allows them to stay in the area of operation longer, and without the need to come into port for supplies. In the COVID-19 world, this is even more important, as staying underway ensures ship crews, reduce their risk of exposure to the virus, keeping them healthy and able to perform the missions assigned to them.



“Despite closures and reduced services in the civilian world during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Navy is still operating and conducting exercises and routine operations,” said Capt. Gabe Varela, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific. “Ensuring our ships have the vital food and supplies to sustain them during these challenging times, is at the forefront of MSC’s mission; a mission in which we take pride, and continue to excel.”



In addition to providing logistics services to the Macon Island ARG, Kaiser also served as the Pacific duty oiler, delivering supplies to other Navy ships in the area.

