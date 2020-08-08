477 Fighter Group welcomes EEO specialist

The 477th Fighter Group did not have a full-time Equal Employment Opportunity member for nearly four years.



“It is a by-law program and we have not been able to fill the program for some time,” said Maj. Stephen Lee, 477 FG director of staff.



In June, Jamie Walker finally filled the vacancy as the EEO specialist.



He developed years of experience while a Soldier with the U.S. Army. However, it was not Walker’s first career field in the military.



“I started off my career in the Army as a human resource specialist and manager. In the Army, in order to continue to be promoted, you have to do what we call a broadening assignment. EO is considered to be a broadening assignment,” he said.



Walker said the newly acquired job skills did more than help his military career progression.



“Once I went to school and started working in this field I have grown a passion for EO. I learned a lot about myself as a male, husband, father, and a Soldier when I attended the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute,” said Walker, a native of Mobile, Alabama.



Lee said he is pleased Walker joined the unit.



“I’m pretty ecstatic. The Army and the Air Force attend the same training courses, so there is no difference there. Having someone fully qualified to get the EEO program where it needs to be is great for the 477th Fighter Group,” Lee said.



While Walker has only been with the 477 FG for a few months, he said the EEO office is ready to help.



“The hardest part about my job is getting everyone, especially leaders, to buy-in or trust that the program is working for them. I would like everyone to know that this program is for them and allow Airmen and Air Force civilians the opportunity to make their voices heard and resolve challenges confidentially,” said Walker.



Walker’s arrival comes at a pivotal time.



Racial tension around the United States is high. The topic is also saturating many discussions within the U.S. military and Air Force.



Air Force leaders are beginning to view the issue as a non-partisan human rights matter. In July, officials formed a Diversity and Inclusion Task Force to explore how the Air Force can improve the climate.



Walker said he is prepared to help Reserve Citizen Airmen engage in difficult conversations.



“If you are unsure or not well educated about certain things EO related, then my office can also provide you training that will hopefully clarify things for you,” said Walker.



He said when a person is open to discussing and learning more about equality, it can benefit everyone.



“If you want everyone to be excited about coming to work and actively involved, then a strong diversity and inclusion program is essential within an organization,” Walker said.







To contact the 477th EEO office, call 907-551-4753.

