12th CAB conducts MEDEVAC exercises during aerial gunnery.

GRAFENWOHR, Germany - U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company (C Co.), 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), are participating in a MEDEVAC hoist exercise on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, July 18, 2020.



1st Lt. Alexandra Weisser, a C Co. Platoon Leader, explained the purpose of MEDEVAC hoist missions.



“Our whole mission set is providing MEDEVAC coverage,” she said. “One of the tasks that we do in MEDEVAC is hoist… When we do hoist missions, it’s primarily because we can’t land where we need to pick up a patient.”



A MEDEVAC hoist mission consists of MH-60 pilots maintaining a precise hover over a position up to 300 feet above the ground. The crew chief operates the hoist and the medic is lowered to do patient assessment and signal to the crew chief when the patient is secured and ready to be lifted to the aircraft. Patients can be hoisted either via litter or ambulatory.



Weisser then talked about the challenges that come with MEDEVAC hoist missions.



“Hoisting is one of the most difficult and time-intensive tasks that we need to train for,” she said. “It takes a lot of time to develop the skill to be able to hoist someone in a way that doesn’t create more harm or injury to them.”



Weisser further explained the usefulness of MEDEVAC hoisting in a tactical environment.



“It allows us to be able to pick up a patient anywhere,” she said. “It opens up opportunities for us to provide coverage in areas where we might not… be able to provide coverage.”

