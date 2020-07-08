First Team conducts CPX amid COVID-19, prepares for future operations

FORT HOOD, TX – Over the past week, First Team Troopers from the 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters conducted a Command Post Exercise at the Mission Training Complex here, in order to ensure the command post’s systems and processes are successful, now and in future operations.

This CPX was the first in a series of exercises scheduled for this summer, and it allowed the division to build on the successes of previous exercises and integrate new, incoming staff for future exercises.

“In any organization, you’re going to have the forming, norming and storming phases—CPX1 is where that flushes out,” explains Maj. Tony Nicosia, division maneuver planner.

“With the high turnover of division staff, this exercise gave the opportunity for staff to gain familiarity with one another which sets the stage for future exercises,” said Nicosia.

This CPX integrated not only new headquarters personnel but also other division assets. Participating units included the Air Cavalry Brigade, Sustainment Brigade, Division Artillery and civilian coaches at the MTC. These exercises encourage the staff to work as a team in order to achieve mission success.

Despite COVID-19, the division still strives to maintain readiness and prepare for future operations.

“These mitigations included hand sanitizer bottles available in each tent, daily tent and work station sanitization, mandatory mask wearing, and the screening at the Exercise Control Point,” said Maj. Ryan Fritz, division surgeon.

Although additional safety measures were taken, it did not impede on the exercise’s success.

”It did add a layer of intricacy to face-to-face interactions,” said Nicosia, “But I actually think it helped in the automations piece of the training objective.”

Command Post Exercises allow the division to go through risk reduction phases and the Military Decision Making Process (MDMP) while also being evaluated by the Mission Command Training Program (MCTP) personnel in order to ensure future mission success.

This exercise is the first of three exercises, leading up to the culminating Warfighter exercise. Warfighter is the certifying exercise for the division staff, which ensures the staff and division commander and trained in their appropriate tasks and drills in order to function as a higher headquarters for the Unites States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM).

