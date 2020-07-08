Photo Essay: 86th Training Division Soldiers hold Mission Rehearsal Exercise at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with the 86th Training Division (TD) participate in a training scenario Aug....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with the 86th Training Division (TD) participate in a training scenario Aug. 4, 2020, during the Mission Rehearsal Exercise for the 86th TD at Fort McCoy, Wis. This exercise tested systems and procedures to ensure the Army Reserve’s ability to provide training in a COVID-19 environment. The 86th Training Division’s Operation Ready Warrior team on the ground is training to maintain readiness while implementing safety measures to protect Soldiers, families, and communities. The 86th TD is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. John Russell) see less | View Image Page

Photo Essay by Spc. John Russell

86th Training Division



Soldiers with the 86th Training Division (TD) participated in a training scenario in early August 2020 during the Mission Rehearsal Exercise for the 86th TD at Fort McCoy, Wis.



This exercise tested systems and procedures to ensure the Army Reserve’s ability to provide training in a COVID-19 environment.



The 86th Training Division’s Operation Ready Warrior team on the ground is training to maintain readiness while implementing safety measures to protect Soldiers, families, and communities.



The 86th TD is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



