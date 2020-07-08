Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: 86th Training Division Soldiers hold Mission Rehearsal Exercise at Fort McCoy

    86th Training Division Soldiers hold Mission Rehearsal Exercise at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Essay by Spc. John Russell
    86th Training Division

    Soldiers with the 86th Training Division (TD) participated in a training scenario in early August 2020 during the Mission Rehearsal Exercise for the 86th TD at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    This exercise tested systems and procedures to ensure the Army Reserve’s ability to provide training in a COVID-19 environment.

    The 86th Training Division’s Operation Ready Warrior team on the ground is training to maintain readiness while implementing safety measures to protect Soldiers, families, and communities.

    The 86th TD is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

