W.Va. Guard chaplain recognized with Martin of Tours award

Courtesy Photo | West Virginia Army National Guard Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Michael Allen holds his U.S. Army Order of St. Martin of Tours Chaplaincy Award Aug. 5, 2020. Allen was given this award for his service as Installation Directorate Training chaplain at Fort Eustis, Virginia, from August 2019 to May 2020. (Courtesy photo)

West Virginia Army National Guard Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Michael Allen was awarded the U.S. Army Order of St. Martin of Tours Chaplaincy Award Aug. 5, 2020, for his service as Installation Directorate Training chaplain at Fort Eustis, Virginia, from August 2019 to May 2020.



“It was an honor to be asked to serve in this position,” said Allen. “It was certainly a broadening tour for me as I learned the importance of the chaplain ministry in a garrison environment.”



The prestigious Martin of Tours award is awarded to those chaplains and religious affairs specialists and non-commissioned officers who have demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character, displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence, selflessly served Soldiers and Families, and contributed to the promotion of the Army Chaplaincy.



“Chaplain Allen is a pillar within the WVARNG and the Chaplain Corps,” said Lt. Col. Jamie Bowen, WVARNG Deputy Chief of Staff. “He has dedicated his life to the work of God and is far and away one of the finest chaplains the WVARNG has ever had.”



Serving in this position, Allen provided leadership to 15 U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command garrisons that report under the Installation Directorate. Allen also conducted staff assistance visits to the garrisons to give encouragement, advice, and counsel.



Bowen said he and the leadership of the WVARNG congratulate Allen, and know he is deserving of the prestigious award.



“It is a joy and privilege to serve in the Army as a Chaplain,” said Allen.





History of St. Martin of Tours



Saint Martin of Tours is the patron saint of soldiers, chaplains, quartermasters, and cavalry.

Just before Martin was born, Christianity was legalized in the Roman Empire and the bloody persecution of Christians soon came to an end. It was not the official religion of the State, but it could be practiced and proclaimed openly. The Gospel message soon flourished in ancient Rome, transforming the empire. Martin's parents were pagans, but at the age of 10, Martin chose to respond to the call of the Gospel and become a Christian.



At the age of fifteen, Martin was required to follow his father into the cavalry corps of the Roman military. By the time he was 18, Martin is believed to have served in Gaul, and also eventually Milan and Treves. Scholars think he served as part of the emperor's guard.



As a young soldier, Martin encountered a beggar in Amiens. The beggar was unclothed and it was very cold. Martin removed his cloak and with his sword, he cut it in half. He gave this half to the beggar and dressed himself in the remnant. That night, Martin had a vision in which Christ appeared to him. The vision spoke to him, "Martin, a mere catechumen has clothed me." A catechumen is one who is being instructed in the Christian faith. In the early centuries of Christianity, that was a long process of instruction - and Martin was deeply dedicated to it.