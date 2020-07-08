Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Guard cyber managers ready the cyber range

    Cyber classroom preparations

    Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | Civillians and U.S. Air Force Airmen at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center......

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tiffany Cheney, and Master Sgt. Jamie Bryant, TEC cyber operations managers, were working with civilian cyber-range technicians to put the final setup to more than 40 classroom computers and more than 20 workstation monitors, August 6, which will be used by Mission Defense Team students in McKinley Hall at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee.

    “It’s been busy, and there was a lot that I did not realize going into getting all this ready,” said Sergeant Bryant. “When you take that into account, as well as the COVID, and that we’re still supporting TEC staff in their cyber needs, as well as in the Air Force’s current email change.”

    The campus, through ACC and the Defense Cybercrimes Center (DC3), will soon leverage and maintain the state-of-the-art cyber range. Instructors and students are expected to arrive at TEC beginning next week for classes into the foreseeable future as part of Air Combat Command’s larger MDT training mission for the total Air Force. Planned student throughput includes six, 20-student classes in 2021. There is a goal to graduate 1,000 students per year from the total Air Force, starting in FY23.

