College students double down during Kansas National Guard’s COVID-19 response - Part 2

Pfc. Joshua East, college student and geospatial engineer with the 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Kansas Army National Guard, Manhattan, was mobilized to assist with the Kansas National Guard’s COVID-19 response efforts.

East, currently a senior at Kansas State University, is earning a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology; physiology of exercise. When the pandemic hit, he was taking courses and transitioned to online studies.

“COVID-19 made it challenging to keep on top of everything in my studies when schools shut down,” East said. “After spring break, K-State transitioned to online courses and so I’m able to work while still taking classes.”

East assisted with community based testing in Dodge City. He was then transferred to Leawood in June to support the Million Meals mission where Guardsmen are actively working on food packaging and distribution missions across the state.

East has seen the direct impact the KSNG is making in communities.

“It’s rewarding to help communities that are struggling to get food when they need it,” East said. “Yesterday, we went on a couple of distribution missions and the people were so appreciative.”

At first, the main reason East joined the Guard was the educational benefit.

“I initially joined to help pay for school. Then I also learned it was an opportunity to help communities across in Kansas, especially in events like this,” East said.

East appreciates the chance for new experiences and to do things he may have not been able to do otherwise. He shared his advice to those interested in joining.

“This is a big challenge. It pushes you to better yourself and your community,” East said. “It also gives you a lot of new perspectives on life that you didn’t have before.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 Story ID: 375499 Location: TOPEKA, KS, US Hometown: LARNED, KS, US