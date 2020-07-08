TYNDALL AFB REOPENS SABRE GATE

Amn Anabel Del Valle

325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Florida—The Sabre Gate at Tyndall is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Sabre Gate will be manned by security forces members and open for 24/7 access to any Department of Defense ID card holder, as well as previously authorized personnel with a need to access the installation.

“As Team Tyndall begins to repopulate base housing and children are now at the child care center, posting defenders and validating access to the installation through Sabre Gate is critical,” said Maj. Jordan Criss, 325th Security Forces Squadron commander. “Allowing only credentialed individual’s access through the Sabre Gate provides an invaluable face of deterrence and security.”

The Sabre Gate stopped being manned after Hurricane Michael devastated Tyndall in 2018.

“We did not need to post defenders at Sabre Gate to grant access into the housing area,” said Criss. “That area was partitioned off to facilitate ease of access for contractors to renovate privatized base housing.”

Tyndall’s growing population and rebuilding for the base of the future means the reopening of the Sabre Gate is essential.

“Posting defenders at the Sabre Gate enables the barriers on Beacon Beach and Dejarnette Road to be removed,” said Criss. “This allows convenient access to the housing and marina area for those already on base rather than driving on Highway 98.”

This will ease flow of traffic making commuting on Highway 98 safer, as well as reduce time for emergency responders.

The well-being of all Airmen is taken seriously and manning Sabre Gate provides another layer of security for Team Tyndall.

