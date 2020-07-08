AMCOM SAMD director selected as ALC executive director

Courtesy Photo | Brian Wood, executive director of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Logistics Center.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brian Wood, executive director of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Logistics Center. see less | View Image Page

The director of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Security Assistance Management Directorate was selected as the command’s new executive director of the AMCOM Logistics Center at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



Brian Wood, who served as SAMD’s director for almost four years, assumed his new ALC leadership position, Aug. 2.



The ALC provides worldwide readiness support for aviation and missile weapon systems, from the earliest stages of weapon system development through demilitarization. As weapon systems transition from production and deployment to sustainment, the ALC provides the full array of logistics capabilities, with core functions including acquisition and sustainment logistics, industrial operations and field maintenance.



“Mr. Wood was selected from an extremely strong group of candidates to be the next ALC executive director,” Maj. Gen Todd Royar, AMCOM commanding general, said in the July 31 announcement to the workforce. “His service demonstrates excellence in leading people, developing teams, and spearheading change that leads to fiscal efficiency and delivering results.”



Wood’s 35-year federal civilian career began in 1985 at Redstone Arsenal as an Army Materiel Command intern in the Contracting and Acquisition career field. Since then, Wood has held numerous leadership positions within AMCOM and the Army Materiel Command, including serving as the director of AMCOM G-3; deputy director of ALC’s Supply Chain Management Directorate; associate director for Commercial Operations, ALC-SCMD; director of Strategic Sourcing and Integrated Operations, AMCOM Integrated Materiel Management Center; and director of AMCOM’s Office of Continuous Improvement. Wood also served as a division chief/contracting officer in the former AMCOM Acquisition Center. Wood also served as the special assistant to the AMC Commanding General and executive officer to the AMCOM Deputy to the Commanding General.



“My career got its start in contracting and materiel readiness, and I feel strongly about supporting AMCOM’s mission – providing aviation and missile materiel readiness at the point of need,” said Wood. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue growing and serving the AMCOM team in this new role.”



Wood, a native of Pulaski, Tennessee, graduated from Memphis State University in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. While working, he continued his education at Alabama A&M University, earning a master’s degree in business administration in 1993. He also completed the Advanced Program in Logistics and Technology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the Senior Executive Fellows executive education program at the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government. Wood is a member of the Army Acquisition Corps.



Royar, in his announcement, also recognized the recent service of Fred Pieper, ALC’s deputy executive director, who temporary filled the ALC executive director position for several months. “The entire ALC team, under his leadership, has done a phenomenal job making a difference every day,” Royar said.



Rick Story, SAMD’s deputy director, will serve as the acting SAMD director until a new director is appointed.



Wood will be appointed to the Senior Executive Service during a ceremony that will be lived-streamed on the AMCOM Facebook Page Monday at 11 a.m.