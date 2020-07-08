Canovanas, Puerto Rico Sailor Serves as Member of U.S. Navy in Horn of Africa

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Luis O. Olmeda...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Luis O. Olmeda Pagan from Canovanas, Puerto Rico, poses for a photo in between tasks at the port operations office at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), July 24, 2020. Olmeda Pagan is a 1999 Ana Roque de Duprey High School graduate and serves as port operation technician for port operations, CLDJ. As port operation technician, Olmeda Pagan is responsible for the safe scheduling and coordination of force protection assets for all U.S. naval ship and U.S. ship vessels in accordance with U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet requirements. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo/released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Luis O. Olmedapagan, from Canovanas, Puerto Rico, is a U.S. Navy sailor deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Olmedapagan is a port operation technician with the port operations department at Camp Lemonnier and is responsible for the safe scheduling and coordination of all United States ships visiting the Port of Djibouti. In this role, Omedapagan works with all force protection commands, such as Coastal Riverine Squadron 1 and explosive ordnance divers, in order to inspect supporting vessels in accordance with U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet requirements.



Camp Lemonnier provides, operates and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Olmedapagan, a 1999 graduate of Ana Roque de Duprey High School, credits his success at Camp Lemonnier to the leadership from his chief and his leading petty officer.



“From their past mobilization experiences,” Olmedapagan said, “they have given me guidance to work hard and exceed the expectations beyond (my) pay grade.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



"Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti is strategically located near some of the world's busiest shipping lanes and is a key U.S. military base that provides stability and cooperation with multinational partners in the Horn of Africa," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Sailors such as Petty Officer Olmedapagan represent the brightest and best of America's Navy who serve with the highest sense of responsibility in the performance of mission-essential tasks. I am honored to serve with Petty Officer Olmedapagan and thanks to his efforts, the Camp Lemonnier team is one that continues to embody the essence of teamwork, community and professionalism."



Olmedapagan plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Olmedapagan is proud of serving on his first deployment and of the sacrifices of his family.



“This deployment gives me the opportunity to experience working in Africa and working along with the Army,” said Olmedapagan. “I knew it was not going to be easy being away from my wife, kids and pets. Being away from our families during the pandemic is a huge sacrifice that all of us have to endure.”



Olmedapagan said a naval base located near his grandmother’s home helped him make the decision to join the Navy.



“I grew up watching planes land and ships go underway,” said Olmedapagan. “That influenced me into becoming a sailor.”



Olmedapagan is the only one in his family to serve in the armed forces.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Olmedapagan, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs, and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



Olmedapagan is appreciative of his experiences around the Port of Djibouti.



“What I like most about my job is being able to go outside the base and drive to the Port of Djibouti,” said Olmedapagan. “Being able to see the Djiboutian way of life and culture and also interacting with the locals at the port is definitely something I will always remember.”