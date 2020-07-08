Potlatch, Idaho Sailor Serves as U.S. Navy Officer in Horn of Africa

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2020) Ensign Derek Renz from Potlatch, Idaho, poses...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2020) Ensign Derek Renz from Potlatch, Idaho, poses for a photo in between tasks at the safety office at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), July 24, 2020. Renz is a 2015 Purdue University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and sports medicine. As the CLDJ explosive safety officer Renz oversees all the ordnance, explosives and firearms on base. Renz also advises the base commanding officer on the safe handling of ordnance, arms and ammunition for CLDJ. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo/released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Ensign Derek Renz from Potlatch, Idaho, is a U.S. Navy officer deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



As Camp Lemonnier's explosives safety officer, Renz oversees all the ordnance, explosives and firearms on base. Renz advises Camp Lemonnier’s commanding officer on all related activities.



“My duty is to advise the commanding officer on all the safe handling of ordnance, firearms and ammunition on all the safe handling and movement,” said Renz. "I advise the captain to make sure it’s a safe decision.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



“One of the greatest things I have from this career is being able to travel and help others,” said Renz. “Every deployment I have ever been on I have volunteered for the community relations and outreach opportunities and gone out and helped. It’s pretty phenomenal.”



Renz, a 2015 Purdue University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and sports medicine, credits his success in the Navy and during the deployment to the lessons he learned growing up in Potlatch, Idaho.



“I learned to treat people as you want to be treated,” Renzs said. “I feel like we have such a global impact so instead of just only helping people at home in the military we can travel abroad and do the same thing.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti is strategically located near some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and is a key U.S. military base that provides stability and cooperation with multinational partners in the Horn of Africa,” said Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “ Sailors such as Ensign Renz represent the brightest and best of American’s Navy who serve with the highest sense of responsibility in the performance of mission-essential tasks. I am honored to serve with Ensign Renz and thanks to his efforts, the Camp Lemonnier team is one that continues to embody the essence of teamwork, community and professionalism.”



Renz plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



In addition to his role as Camp Lemonnier explosives safety officer, Renz also serves as the base’s safety officer. He is responsible for ensuring residents and visitors of Camp Lemonnier are exercising safety while on base and doing their jobs.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Renz’s grandfather served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 30 years as enlisted and then as a commissioned officer and so they shared that bond of service and leadership until his passing in 2014. He credits his grandfather as the greatest influence for joining the military.



“He had a very similar career path. When I was selected to be a chief petty officer he sent me a really nice letter congratulating me,” said Renz. “He understood the impact of being selected for chief. He actually helped pay for my uniforms when I was selected for chief.



While the wise words of his grandfather still resonate with him, Renz’s support for his wife’s success is his proudest accomplishment. His wife is also serving full time but in the Army. Their career choice has posed some challenges.



“My wife just finished her master’s degree and hopefully she’ll be commissioned as a warrant officer next month. The struggle that we’ve had to make is being separated most of our marriage,” said Renz. “We’ve been on a six-hour time difference pretty much our entire marriage and so normally I’m up when I should be sleeping to help her with her school projects.”



This is Renz’s first tour as a U.S. Navy officer.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Renz, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“Here my job is phenomenal,” Renz said. “I get to interact with every tenant command and every branch of the military.”