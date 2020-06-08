Army instructors of the year recognized across TRADOC

Courtesy Photo | Gen. Paul E. Funk II, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Gen. Paul E. Funk II, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, addresses the 2020 Instructor of the Year Awardees at a virtual ceremony Aug. 6, 2020, at TRADOC Headquarters, Fort Eustis, Va. (Army photo by Dave Overson) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY - EUSTIS, Va. – The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command recognizes where the rubber meets the road -- with its instructors. Since 1988, TRADOC has recognized its top instructors at all levels of Army education.



Gen. Paul E. Funk II, TRADOC commanding general, hosted a virtual ceremony, due to the coronavirus pandemic, August 6, which honored the 2020 Instructors of the Year.



“For exceptional performance and selection as an Instructor of the Year during the 2020 TRADOC Instructor of the Year Competition, each of the winners demonstrated exceptional technical knowledge, communication skills, and classroom management techniques, which directly contributed to creating an effective learner-centric environment that achieved the highest professional standards,” Funk said during the ceremony. “Their performance reflects great credit upon them, the Training and Doctrine Command, and the United States Army.”



Each year, the competition begins by identifying the best active-duty, National Guard, Reserve, and civilian instructors from a pool of approximately 10,000. This year, 68 candidates were assessed on tactical and technical knowledge, communication skills, and classroom management. Additional consideration was also given to their contributions to training and education, including curriculum development, research, and article publication. Seventeen judges from 14 schools, the Army University, and TRADOC staff supported the screening process. TRADOC selected seven awardees.



The 2020 TRADOC Instructors of the Year:



Educator of the Year



Dr. Larry Wilson is an Army civilian with the Department of Academic Support-Distance Learning, located at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



Active Duty Officer Instructor of the Year



Brazilian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Adelton Ferreira Dias is an instructor with the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, located at Fort Benning, Georgia.



Active Duty Warrant Officer Instructor of the Year



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Heather M. Hubbard is an instructor with the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School, which is located at the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



Active Duty Noncommissioned Officer Instructor of the Year



Sgt. 1st Class Heather M. Rankin is an instructor and writer with the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College, located at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



Reserve Instructor of the Year



Master Sgt. Ericka M. Tew is an instructor for the 83rd U.S. Army Reserve Readiness Training Center, located at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



Army National Guard Instructor of the Year



Sgt. 1st Class James E. Coppenger is an instructor for the 240th Regional Training Institute, located in Bangor, Maine.



Civilian Instructor of the Year



Mr. Robert C. Preshong II is an instructor with the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, located at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas.



Each winner receives a commander’s four-star note, certificate of achievement, and a plaque.