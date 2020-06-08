MEDCoE employee selected as TRADOC Civilian Instructor of the Year

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Maj. Gen. Dennis P. LeMaster, Commanding General U.S Army Medical Center of...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Maj. Gen. Dennis P. LeMaster, Commanding General U.S Army Medical Center of Excellence, presents Mr. Robert (Bob) Preshong, Department of Combat Medic Training, with the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Civilian Instructor of the Year award along with a letter from Gen. Paul E. Funk II, Commanding General TRADOC. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX - In a virtual ceremony held over video teleconference Mr. Robert (Bob) Preshong with the Department of Combat Medic Training (DCMT), was presented an award for his selection as the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Civilian Instructor of the Year. Maj. Gen. Dennis P. LeMaster, Commanding General U.S Army Medical Center of Excellence, presented the award on behalf of Gen. Paul E. Funk II, Commanding General TRADOC.



Preshong has been teaching Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) portion of Advanced Individual Training 68W Combat Medics for 11 years and has been a paramedic for 29 years. Prior to training at DCMT, Preshong trained medical professionals in the United Arab Emirates for two years, and owned an ambulance company for five.



"I started down this path simply because I felt I could make a difference in these young folk’s lives," said Preshong. "I continue to do this because I feel that I am making a difference, and I love what I do. There is always evolution in medicine, and especially in something as dynamic as the EMT field. There are changes yearly, and we have to adapt to those changes giving them the most up to date information.”



Preshong was by-name selected to develop a 24-hour refresher National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) course, the first in DCMT history. This course intended to lower attrition, potentially saving the U.S. Army approximately $8. 75 million. He is the chair of the DCMT modular test exam committee, which created 21 modular exams that incrementally ensure achievement of learning outcomes and progression toward full NREMT exam preparedness and success.



Preshong’s passion is producing educated and highly skilled Combat Medics. His students display an innate pride and skill that is developed by his extraordinary interpersonal skills. The quality of his skills are unmatched. Preshong also maintains proficient and current clinical skills by working as an EMT in his off duty hours. This allows him to remain current in EMT doctrine, laws and real world ethical challenge. In his free time, he continues to work as a paramedic and provides medical support for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Final Four Basketball Championship, the Alamo Bowl, the National Basketball Association (NBA) Championship Series and large concerts.