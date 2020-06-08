NMCP Sheds Light on Back to School Wellness Exams

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 24, 2020) – With the summer season winding down and the reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic varying between districts, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) would like to encourage parents to get their children annual back to school wellness checks performed as early as possible and not last minute.

Back to school check-ups, as they are commonly called, are often the only visit kids and teenagers have with their pediatrician every year. The annual physical gives the pediatrician a chance to give the child a thorough physical exam that also addresses any emotional, developmental, or social concerns.

“The back to school wellness checks happen all year round, but we end up getting a big rush of them in the summer time for all the patients getting ready to go back to school in the fall,” said Casie Ryneska, NMCP Pediatric clinic manager. “It’s just an overall check up to make sure they are good on their immunizations, overall health is good, growing appropriately, and making sure they are fit for any sports they want to play.”

Though COVID-19 is governing the news, protecting your child from other infectious diseases is more important now than ever.

“It’s just so much going on right now. Are kids actually going to go back to school? Will school be virtual? These are confusing times,” Ryneska said. “Right now we are just trying to keep up with doing what we usually do every year, and that is to keep up with yearly physicals and keep the children prepped so that if they do end up physically going to school, that they are prepared.”

The possible resurgence of COVID-19 along with an outbreak of disease such as flu or measles could endanger many lives, including those of children. If health care facilities become overwhelmed, access to care could be limited.

“Earlier is better,” Ryneska said. “Parents should get their children in while they can; it gives them more time to prepare. Given where we are now with COVID-19, it is still important to maintain social distancing. It is not helpful to have a big rush of patients coming in to get checkups at the last minute.”

Many schools require that children are properly immunized before they enter the classroom to help avoid serious diseases and to reduce the risk for other students of contracting them.

“It is important to let everyone know to get their flu shots,” said Cmdr. Cole Bryan, NMCP Pediatric Department Head. “One of the most critically important things that we can do right now is for kids and their parents to get their flu shots so that we don’t have intermingling of two different infections. The more we can do to prevent that, the better.”

Despite the current circumstances of the pandemic, doctors are taking extreme precautions at their offices to make sure families feel safe to get their children in for their back to school well checks.

“With maintaining social distancing and applying the CDC guidelines, our mindset is being aware of how difficult these times are and trying our best to make things as easy as possible while upholding all safety precautions for patients as well as staff,” Ryneska said.

This year, make sure your child’s annual school physical is on your summertime checklist.

