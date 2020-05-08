Family Child Care Program provides alternatives for child care

Parenting is tough. Being an Army family can add to the challenge, especially when it comes to looking for flexible childcare options. Finding the right caregiver whether it is full-time or part-time for work schedules, medical appointments or even social time can be a struggle. For some parents, this may be more difficult due to the Coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on facilities and caregivers.

Families may think of traditional solutions such as the Child and Youth Services Child Care; however, Centers. Family Child Care is a program that serves Soldiers and their families in two ways. The program provides more options for childcare and sets up providers with their own business.

Tara Hill, Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Family Child Care director says the Family Child Care Program is an integral part of the Child and Youth Services child care system available on Army garrisons. Family Child Care provides quality home-based care for children 4 weeks to 12 years old and is offered in government-owned and leased housing on post.

The program offers parents a cost savings as well as an in-home alternative to the traditional daycare facility.

“The FCC program continues to be a cost-effective child care delivery system, offering parents quality programming such as full-day or part-day, hourly care at a 15% cost savings in comparison to the Child Development Centers," Hill said.

Hill also explained how parents can be assured their child is being cared for in a quality environment with trained staff.

“The process of the program provides various services to ensure their children are being placed in a home where the provider has received a background check, with training before opening and required annual training,” Hill said. “There are also announced and unannounced visits conducted by the director, program operation specialist, the CYS coordinator and other garrison or higher headquarters Army leadership. Additional inspections are held by Child Adult Food Program and CYS nutritionists. Parents are also more than welcome to visit the home unannounced at any time.”

Another benefit the program provides is flexibility with the parents' schedule.

“I think it is good because you can work with the parent’s schedule,” said Kareema Quick, Family Home Care provider. “We’re more flexible."

This type of environment may be more convenient for parents and more comfortable for children.

"It is small groups of no more than six children with a home-based environment, and (it) can be reassuring, knowing the person caring for your child is trained and supported by the FCC staff,” Quick said. "It is more convenient because all your children can be in one location rather than having to drive to different facilities. It is more personable – only one provider not multiple providers during the day.”

For parents, the first step to participating in the FCC Program and other CYS programs and activities is registration. You can start the process online and finish up in person at Parent Central Services. For more information on the program and registration visit https://riley.armymwr.com/programs/parent-and-outreach-services. If you have additional questions you can call Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 785-856-9885.

If options are not available on post in any of Child Development Centers or Family Child Care homes, Parent Central staff will assist in getting parents referred to Child Care Aware for additional assistance with finding child care in the surrounding communities.

Those wishing to explore becoming an FCC provider may also reach out to Parent Central Services.

