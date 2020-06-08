10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command conducts a change of responsibility ceremony

10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command conducts change of responsibility



By Sgt. Andrew Mallett





RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosted a change of responsibility ceremony on August 6, 2020 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady presided over the ceremony, as the outgoing command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Plotnick handed the guidon, and his role as the senior enlisted advisor, over to Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri.



The unit bid a heartfelt farewell to Plotnick who, after three years, is the longest standing command sergeant major in the unit's history. He witnessed the arrival of the Brigade Mission Command Element, the standing up of the first pure Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) Battalion in over ten years and the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.



“The person who says it cannot be done should not interrupt the person doing it,” Plotnick said, a quote he heard from a former leader. “Don’t let anyone tell you what you cannot do, and don’t minimize your potential or value.”



Plotnick enlisted in November of 1988 and after thirty-one years of service, is also retiring. He plans to take a brief break to rest, then he will serve as a Veterans’ Service Representative after completion of Veteran’s Association Training.



Macri is the first nominative command sergeant major in the history of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. Macri had to compete against other sergeants major for this position, and was hand-selected not only by his merit and eligibility, but was chosen for his potential to develop the unit.



“Command Sergeant Major Plotnick Definitely built a great foundation in this organization, and I will continue to improve on what he has established,” Macri said during an interview with Armed Forces Network.



Macri intends to focus on putting people first, along with the four main lines of effort toward the air and missile defense of Europe, which are: readiness, allies and partners, growth and modernization, and innovation. He believes that the growth of relationships with European allies and partners are key to success.



The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command is U.S. Army Europe's executive agent for all theater air and missile defense operations and force management. The unit is ready to deploy within the U.S. Army European Commands area of responsibility and conduct air and missile defense operations with joint and multinational Allies and partners in order to protect the Combined Forces Commander’s critical assets, enable freedom of movement, and integrate air and missile defense capabilities organization for air and missile defense of critical assets, deterring aggression, and promoting regional security and stability.



“It is always important to place the right leader, at the right time in positions where they can make a difference for our Soldiers and their families.” Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, commander of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, said. “Command Sgt. Maj. Plotnick did just that, while leading the transition of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Headquarters into a general officer headquarters. He also set the conditions to receive the first ever nominative Command Sgt. Maj. Macri, who will continue to enhance our air and missile defense relationships with NATO Allies and partners.”

