Medical Recruiting Brigade Medical Corps Officer Selected for Iron Majors Week

FORT KNOX, Ky.— A recruiting integration officer representing the U.S. Army Medical Corps at the U.S. Army Recruiting Medical Recruiting Brigade was recently selected to attend the Iron Majors Week.

Maj. Brit Geisler, an obstetrics and gynecological physician, was one of nine Medical Corps officers selected, and one of 46 officers selected across the entire Army Medical Department.

The Iron Majors Week program identifies outstanding Army Medicine junior field grade officers who have demonstrated the skills, attributes and potential to become Army Medical Department leaders. These leaders have consistently modeled the core Army Values and Warrior Ethos in their daily lives. Each candidate must be nominated by their supervisor and the surgeon general consultant and endorsed by their commander. The nominees are then selected by a board of senior officers representing their Corps.

Col. Gary Cooper, the commander of the U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Brigade in Fort Knox, Ky., recognized the outstanding qualities exhibited by Geisler.

“Maj. Geisler is one of our go-getters,” he said. “She is full of energy, always reaching out to prospects and to our healthcare recruiters to answer their questions and help in the recruiting process. She richly deserves this opportunity.”

As the Recruiting Integration Officer, Geisler is the primary interface between the Medical Recruiting Brigade and the U.S. Army Medical Corps. She can reach out to Army subject matter experts to answer specific questions about Army service and benefits, assists field recruiters with prospect applications and runs interference for recruiters and the staff.

Geisler had her eye on the prize for some time.

“I first heard about the program when I was a captain,” she said. “I have seen friends and mentors go through the program. The opportunity to learn more about leadership from Army Medicine senior leaders, and to tour the White House and its medical facilities was an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up.”

Geisler is certain attendance at Iron Majors Week will positively affect her future service.

“It will be an opportunity to network within the Army Medical Department and learn valuable lessons,” she said.

The Iron Majors Week for Fiscal Year 2020 has yet to be scheduled, due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U. S. Army Medical Recruiting Brigade recruits about 2,000 healthcare professionals each year to serve in the Army Medical Department.

For more information about joining the U.S. Army as a medical professional, visit https://recruiting.army.mil/mrb/.



