Wiesbaden ACS to host Back to School celebration

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Army Community Service will host a Welcome Back to School Celebration Aug. 18 on Clay Kaserne.



The outdoor event will feature information stations spaced out along a walking trail in Newman Village. There will be controlled entry points, staggered start times determined by last name, hand washing stations and a limit of 10 people per station. Masks will be required when participants are unable to maintain social distance.



“We wanted to have a back-to-school event, and we wanted to get as close to normalcy as possible, but because of COVID-19 we have to do it differently,” said Earl McFarland, Employment Readiness Program manager, who led event planning efforts.



“I want to encourage families to participate,” he added. “We want to ensure that we’re there for the families and that these families -- especially the new families -- are aware of the resources available to them and that we match them up with resources as the school year begins.”



Stations will have giveaways, resources and information for families of school-aged children. Stations will include ACS, Child and Youth Services, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Club Beyond, Wiesbaden High School Boosters, spouses club, Red Cross, Wiesbaden Area Homeschoolers, Wiesbaden Warrant Officers’ Association, USO, Civil Air Patrol, Senior Parent Association, the newly-formed WHS Parent Teacher Student Organization, representatives from student government at WHS and more.



School Liaison Officer Peter Witmer said Wiesbaden has been a model for a lot of responses to the coronavirus pandemic and this event is no different.



“This is a unique forward-thinking opportunity to meet organizations within the community given the current COVID environment,” he said.



He noted that the event will be a chance for students to meet some of their future classmates and get to know the garrison a little better.



“People are really starving for community,” he said. “This is an opportunity for new folks in particular to become familiar with resources and organizations within the community.”



Each family will receive a route map with their starting location. Starting times will be as follows:



Last names beginning with A-H attend from 10 a.m. to noon



Last names beginning with I-R attend from noon to 2 p.m.



Last names beginning with S-Z attend from 2 to 4 p.m.