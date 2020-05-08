Volunteer Airmen assist Air Armament Museum Renovations

With closures everywhere due to COVID-19, the Air Force Armament Museum was no exception. However, the staff have taken the opportunity to update their facility. Stepping up to help, Airmen from the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron coordinated with museum staff and volunteered their time to assist with some of the early stages of the renovation process.



“I knew the Airmen could handle the work, and we knew they needed the help,” said Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Warra, the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron security manager. “Many hands make light work.”



There were a total of 14 Airmen who volunteered and worked in shifts throughout the month of June. The volunteers included 33rd AMXS crew chiefs, weapons troops, and specialists. The Airmen removed the original paint and cleaned the museum floors before repainting them from aqua green to the Air Force 118 Grey.



The volunteers had to move the current displays to prepare the floors for the new paint job. The Airmen used straps or rolling jacks to transport the exhibits. heavier items required the use of a forklift. For one exhibit, in particular, the Airmen had to work together and used an elevator to successfully transport the display to the second floor.



“We moved displays such as bombs, missiles, benches, and an ejection seat to different parts of the museum,” said Senior Airman Crystal Romero, a support section Airman at the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.



In addition to the work on the floor, the 33rd AMXS sheet metal shop provided metalwork to help improve other aspects of the museum. This opportunity allowed Airmen to gain more experience in sheet metal operations during a time when there were limited sheet metal tasks.The volunteer work provided Airmen valuable hands-on training and skill maintenance while they learned more about Air Force history.



“Being able to renovate a historical museum was a chance to attain a purposeful role and learn about history,” said Senior Airman Lee Rosendahl, a 33rd AMXS Airman. “We have a mission to accomplish here. However, it is important to branch out and apply ourselves to other missions in our community.”



In times like this, even more so than usual, a sense of comradery and support is vital. The Airmen of the 33rd AMXS provided their time and capabilities to contribute to the continued preservation of military history.



“The Air Force Armament Museum represents the long history and lineage of the Air Force, along with the men and women of the US Armed Forces,” said Warra. “I remember the awe I felt the first time I walked through one. You feel like you have traveled back in time, and you get a chance to relive the past. This is not only monumental in understanding our roots as Airmen; it gives us a sense of what they went through. It is a special feeling, one I would like to pass on to future generations.”

