7th Space Operations Squadron receives new commander

Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 7th Space Operations Squadron recognized a new commander during a change of command ceremony here August 1.
Col. Leland Leonard, the 310th Operations Group commander, presided over the ceremony, which transferred command of the 7th SOPS from Lt. Col. James Hogan to Lt. Col. Joshua Johnson.
“There is an incredible legacy at this unit,” Johnson said, speaking for the first time as the 7th SOPS commander. “I hope and pray that we can continue that legacy.
“I promise you that I will do everything that I can to peruse the tools and resources that you need to be a successful operator, officer and enlisted member in the 7th SOPS,” Johnson stated in his closing remarks.
Prior to taking command of the 7th SOPS, Johnson was assigned to the unit as the assistant director of operations.
“To the men and women of the 7th Space Operations Squadron, thank you for giving me your best,” Hogan said in his remarks as the outgoing commander. “I know I was demanding, I know I was never satisfied, but you answered the call. And at every challenge, proved why you are the best at what you do.”
Hogan will remain here and join the 310th Space Wing commander’s action group.
