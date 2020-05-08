D.C. National Guardsmen distribute groceries to people in need

During special events in the District of Columbia, you can find Sgt. Nick Kraemer and Spc. Christian Adkins playing in the D.C. National Guard’s 275th Army Band. But since the COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled upcoming band performances, these guardsmen are finding a different way to perform acts of kindness for their community.



Since March 2020, D.C. National Guardsmen have stepped up to support ongoing COVID-19 pandemic efforts in the District. Known as the Capital Guardians, guardsmen have built a makeshift hospital at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in downtown D.C., provided crowd control and enforced social distancing at the Tidal Basin, The Wharf, and various grocery stores throughout D.C., assisted the Office of the Chief medical Examiner with mortuary services, provided security at various COVID-19 testing sites, and handed out groceries to those who need it the most.



Four times a week, guardsmen work in partnership with the D.C. government, D.C. Central Kitchen and Martha’s Table to hand out dry goods and fresh produce at Public Points of Distribution (PODs) at different locations across wards in the District. PODs are centralized locations where the public can pick up life sustaining commodities following a disaster or emergency.



“This mission is really important,” said Kraemer, who has been working the COVID-19 mission since May 2020. “There’s a lot of people out there who are struggling with employment, with having the means to purchase groceries on their own, so it allows us to sort of help the community and to get the things that they need.”



Kraemer is currently a student who is spending his summer vacation helping out. When his unit asked for volunteers, he decided to go on orders to serve his community and the D.C. National Guard.



There are 13 distribution sites at 12 different locations, where food is distributed two to three times a day where they can had out 550 – 900 bags of groceries. Products are based off of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and change from week to week depending on the season and availability. Things that they have distributed include starchy vegetables, non-starchy vegetables, leafy greens and fruits. They try to source their food from local farms as much as possible.



Adkins had just finished his Advanced Individual Training in March 2020 when the pandemic hit the United States. Getting his first taste of domestic operations that the Guard is known for, he volunteered for the COVID-19 mission and has been on orders for 3.5 months.



“I didn’t think I would be handing out groceries when I first got out of training, and here I am. I think other people would be surprised that we’re out here trying to help the community in this way,” said Adkins.



As members of the community, citizen-soldiers and airmen like Kraemer and Adkins have witnessed the wide-ranging affects that this pandemic brought on. Guardsmen and their family members have also been affected by hardships due to COVID-19. That’s what makes this mission a bit more personal as they continue to assist their fellow neighbors.



“I absolutely believe that this is what the guard is about. Helping the community, doing what we can to serve the because that’s what we’re here for,” said Kraemer.

