Airmen, Soldiers practice emergency response during DLA fuel spill prevention, response training

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – Fuel is the lifeblood of the mission; powering vehicles, ground equipment and aircraft alike.



When petroleum fuels spill on the ground, however, these hazardous materials directly threaten ground water and environment at large.



To better prepare for emergencies, members of the 509th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 509th Civil Engineer Squadron and the U.S. Army’s 1-135th Assault Helicopter Battalion participated in a Defense Logistics Agency - Energy fuel spill exercise, July 21-22.



DLA Energy provides fuels support services to military units and installations and offers the recurring training necessary to prevent and react to small and large accidents associated with fuel transport, storage and transfer. The training reviewed federal and local regulations and included in-depth review of real-world video and witness reports of fuel and oil spill accidents and near misses that caused serious damage and placed lives at risk.



The exercise started with a tabletop review of possible emergency scenarios at Whiteman AFB and responses to a potential fuel spill on base. The theory was then followed with an in-person visit to a government vehicle fuel station where participants applied plans and theory to real-world conditions during a simulated scenario discussion.



Together with local fuels technicians and emergency response personnel, Airmen and Soldiers discussed precautionary measures, how to stop spreading fuel leaks from entering into drains and the environment, prevent fire hazards and how a significant spill of fuel could be handled safely and expediently.



“The training is extremely important for the emergency response aspect of the job, which we don’t deal with on a day-to-day basis,“ said Master Sgt. Brad Olsen, section chief for the fuels information service center with the 509th Logistics Readiness Squadron and training participant. “We focus on the operational side of getting the mission done, but it is a good reminder how we respond together as a base-wide team during emergencies and accidents, should they occur. This training was a great opportunity to learn more about all the different agencies involved.”



The training included representatives from Whiteman AFB fire and emergency services and contract partners who stand ready to support and mitigate large-scale spills and provided crucial perspective on available resources.



“We practice and go through these scenarios now so that in the event an accident happens, so we have practiced, prepared and muscle memory kicks in,” said Robert Bryant, the 509th Civil Engineer Squadron Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasures program manager. “We try to bring all involved agencies together for the discussions. It’s all about building muscle memory.”



Practicing cooperation between agencies is the most effective during low-stress exercises and tabletop-discussions, Bryant said, allowing members to talk through problems and concerns under the guidance of an experienced instructor and without the stress of a real-world emergency.



“We can put faces and names to positions and functional capabilities, which is essential during an emergency,” he said. “This also helped us review our contingency plans to ensure that our planned response closely matches real-world conditions here at Whiteman AFB.”



Throwing its shadow behind the students during the hands-on class was Whiteman AFB’s water tower -- a crucial reminder of why spills can be so dangerous.



“We focused especially on initial containment of a spill because time is of the essence during a real spill,” Bryant said. “The goal is to protect storm water drainage, keep pollutants from reaching the waste water plant and the environment at large -- so we’re not inadvertently hurting fish and wildlife and damage what precious resources we have left. Exercises and training like this keeps us all prepared and ready.”

