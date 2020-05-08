U.S. Army Garrison West Point celebrates change of command

By Dave Conrad

USAG West Point Public Affairs



U.S. Army Garrison West Point welcomed a new garrison commander July 23 during a ceremony at West Point’s Buffalo Soldier Field.



Col. Evangeline G. Rosel became the garrison’s 14th commander, assuming command from outgoing commander Col. Harry C. Marson.



“As we stand here on Buffalo Soldier Field, I feel it quite befitting to mention that we must continue to evolve, to diversify, to keep shifting,” Rosel said. “Not just to tolerate, but to respect, learn and grow. We play a part in shaping the future. We can all lead the change.”



The ceremony was hosted by Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the U.S. Military Academy superintendent, who described the challenges ahead for Rosel as she assumed command.



“The work of the garrison team is so important to any Army installation. More than just keeping the lights on and the lawn mowed, they’re the face of the community … the first thing you see when you arrive and the last thing you see when you leave. And it’s the hard work of the garrison that leaves a lasting impression on its many visitors,” Williams said. “West Point is continually in the public eye and every distinguished visitor … and if you think about it, every visitor is a distinguished visitor … leaves here with a positive impression of not only this installation and the academy, but the United States Army at large.”



Marson also had words of advice for Rosel. “There was nobody less prepared, or less knowledgeable about how to run a garrison than I was,” Marson said, “but all the things the superintendent just laid out for you, and all the people I just mentioned — they’re the ones who did all the work these last two years, and they’re still here. They all know the job and they’re all going to take care of you.”



Marson will assume the responsibilities of the deputy commandant of the U.S. Corps of Cadets.



Rosel was commissioned in the Adjutant General’s Corps from the U.S. Military Academy in 1997.



Her previous assignments include commander, of the Milwaukee Military Entrance Processing Station, Wisconsin; professor of Military Science at Norfolk State University, Virginia; and commander of 6th Battalion and the Chicago Military Entrance Processing Station, United States Military Entrance Processing Command, Illinois. She deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as commander, Charlie Detachment, 18th Personnel Services Battalion; Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and most recently, served as Chief, Personnel Division, Manpower and Personnel Directorate, United States Central Command, Tampa, Florida.



Rosel is the first female graduate of West Point to serve as the West Point garrison commander.

