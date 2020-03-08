IWTC San Diego Commissions New Chief Warrant Officer

Courtesy Photo | 200803-N-FD113-0005 SAN DIEGO (August 03, 2020) Chief Warrant Officer 4 Taurland...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200803-N-FD113-0005 SAN DIEGO (August 03, 2020) Chief Warrant Officer 4 Taurland Brinkley (left) delivers the oath of office to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shareeda Timmons during her commissioning ceremony (U.S. Navy photo by Michele Diamond/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO -- An Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego instructor transitioned from the enlisted ranks and became a commissioned chief warrant officer in a ceremony held at Taylor Hall, August 3.



Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) 2 Shareeda Timmons has spent more than 16 years in the Navy as an information systems technician, performing a variety of specialized duties associated with network administration, database management and computer hardware and software implementation.



Timmons path to CWO was guided by several mentors, one of whom she acknowledged in particular.



“Lt. Cmdr. Snoh, you are truly a wonder woman,” said Timmons of Snoh who served with her at IWTC San Diego. “I thank you for all your mentorship, guidance, and advice both personal and professional. This woman has talked me off a ledge, gotten me together when needed, and took a chance on me leading the best division at IWTC San Diego, N72.”



“Warrant officers have the wisdom and technical background to perform tasks that call for the rank and protocol of an officer, but require the enlisted spirit and experience to accomplish,” remarked Lt. Darnell Harris who is also on the IWTC San Diego staff and served as the master of ceremonies. “This is the heart of a Navy Mustang!”



Since late 2018, Timmons has been applying her technical skills and leadership at IWTC San Diego as the leading chief petty officer of the information systems technician branch of instruction, demonstrating highly effective teaching skills and a comprehensive understanding of learning management, training administration and curriculum management.



"She’s well deserving and one of the best Sailors I know,” shared Information Systems Technician 1st Class Michael Garza, an IWTC San Diego instructor and one of Timmons instructors. “Always goes to bat for her sailors. Definition of a deckplate leader. She has a personal relationship with each and every one of her Sailors."



During the commissioning ceremony, Timmons was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. Her past assignments include serving aboard USS Truman (CVN 75), USS Eisenhower (CVN 69) and USS Decatur (DDG 73) as well as tours at U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Bahrain and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Timmons also holds a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity from the University of Maryland University College.



