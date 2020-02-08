167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight August 2020

Master Sgt. Jesseca Shipe is a maintenance support supply technician for the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

She has served with the 167th Airlift Wing for more than 16 years and is a full-time member of the wing.

Shipe is responsible for requisitioning aircraft and non-aircraft parts.

“You can’t fly without supply,” she said. “Everything used on base comes through us and I specialize in the aircraft parts.”

Recently, as part of the COVID-19 response efforts, Shipe stood up the facemask sewing operation for Task Force Innovation. She led a team of service members and military authority personnel that sewed about 5,800 masks locally, while also providing coverage for the 167th LRS’s flight service center.

“Master Sgt. Shipe’s attention to detail and dedication to excellence is second to none, always giving 110% of her efforts to whatever task is at hand,” said her supervisor, Senior Master Sgt. James DeCicco. “She is a true patriot, continually demonstrating an outstanding level of service and volunteerism.”

Shipe is currently working towards her master’s degree and aspires to become the chief of supply.

She said she is most proud of attaining the rank of master sergeant and having her husband pin on her rank.

“Hard work will pay off,” she said.

Supporting the 24th World Scout Jamboree ranked among the top of the many exciting things she’s experienced in her career.

“I also enjoyed my [temporary duty] to Hawaii where I got to hike and kayak with my fellow Airmen,” Shipe said.

She lists gardening, yard work, home improvement projects, kayaking, traveling and taking care of her animals as her hobbies and said people may be surprised to know that she enjoys learning about being a modern homesteader and seeking a life of self-sufficiency.

“My advice to the newest Airmen in the wing: find a mentor and learn everything you can from them,” Shipe said.

