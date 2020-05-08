Civilian Service Award Honors Mounce for Collaboration, Innovation and Achievements

Janet Mounce, supportability manager in the Air Dominance Department (A Dept.), retired from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) on July 31 with wishes of “fair winds and following seas” from her teammates—and one last U.S. Navy accolade under her belt.



Mounce was presented with the Navy’s Meritorious Civilian Service Award at the command’s July 28 All Hands while it was livestreamed from the auditorium at NSWC PHD. A Dept. Manager Mike Horton praised her for the “outstanding service that you have provided to the command.”



The award recognized Mounce for her collaborative, innovative and exceptional achievements in A Dept.



The Spokane, Washington native joined the Navy in March 1979, serving until she retired in February 1987. She became a defense contractor that same month and eventually held civilian positions as configuration management specialist, technical project manager for cruiser modernization, and supportability manager for the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (ABMD) Program.



She joined A Dept. as its supportability manager in May 2016, where she led numerous initiatives to deliver support to the warfighting fleet more effectively and efficiently. She was responsible for strategic planning, technical oversight and logistics competency development.



Mounce provided leadership and technical guidance for integrated product support, fleet readiness, new capability fielding, and process improvements for maintenance and operational logistics capabilities for both U.S. Navy and foreign military sales of Aegis Weapon Systems.

She also served as senior technical representative and mentor for all engineering and logistics personnel in the ABMD and Advanced Radars programs.



The award nomination form noted Mounce is “is a champion of the integration of data, ideas and function to achieve greater outcomes.”



As an example, she adapted a tracking tool, originally developed by the Picatinny Detachment of NSWC, Indian Head Division, for integrated logistics support and ordnance alteration materiel. The resulting tool realized major benefits and process improvements, and enabled the logistics and engineering workforce to improve warfighter support.



These capabilities are now fully integrated into the Navy’s logistics information technology portfolio, saving the Aegis and Ballistic Missile Defense community $250,000 annually.



“Ms. Mounce also cultivates relationship building across NAVSEA (Naval Sea Systems Command), which is critical to future success in a technology-focused environment,” according to the nomination.



Mounce explored opportunities for streamlining the non-standardized development, management and delivery of logistics support products, seamlessly addressing the interests of multiple stakeholders and eliminating the ad hoc processes.



“For driving excellence across the warfare centers, Janet is most deserving of the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award,” said NSWC PHD Chief Staff Officer Raoul Bustamante at the All Hands event.



The award recognizes civilian employees who have provided exceptional services that have made a significant and positive impact or contribution to a local or smaller area of operation. It is the third-highest honorary award the Navy can bestow on a civilian employee after the Distinguished Civilian Service Award and the Superior Civilian Service Award.

