NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hosts a Virtual Tour of the Fleet Post Office

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain hosted a virtual tour of the fleet post office to explain mail processes for the Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Bahrain Summer Reading Program, July 9.



This year’s theme of the Summer Reading Program encourages readers to “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover” endless possibilities and a wealth of knowledge.



“Due to COVID-19, we had to organize virtual activities,” said Maria Fernandes, MWR Bahrain librarian. “This field trip gave kids an opportunity to learn how mail operates and emphasized their reading and writing skills. It was altogether a great learning experience during these times. I am sure they discovered many things through this virtual field trip.”



Located on Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the fleet post office supports the Navy, joint and coalition warfighters, DoD civilians, U.S. contractors, and their dependents in the U.S. 5th Fleet with over 1.4 million pounds of mail annually.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Logistics Specialist Seaman Bayilee Mahon provided viewers a behind-the-scenes view of mail operations. She explained how to properly address an envelope, and the process flow of delivering and receiving packages.



“I really enjoyed doing the virtual field trip. During this month, we have processed over 40,000 individual incoming parcels and over the last 12 months we have processed 462,000 incoming parcels. Mail takes a while to get to places, so we have to have patience,” said Mahon.



At the conclusion of the virtual tour, Fernandes encouraged the kids to write letters to their friends and family using the information they learned. The virtual tour can be viewed on NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s and MWR Bahrain’s Facebook page.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



