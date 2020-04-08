Adjutant General of Vermont – State Public Affairs Officer
Northern Lightning: Over 250 Airman to Train at Volk Field Wis.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. Airmen, aircraft and support equipment from the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, began departing on August 3rd to train at the Volk Field Air National Guard base, Wis. This two-week exercise, known as Northern Lightning, will be conducted in a joint training environment, which places emphasis on the integration of 4th generation aircraft, like the F-18 Hornet, and 5th generation aircraft, like the F-35 Lightning II.
“The main focus of Northern Lightning is on large force employment training with multiple platforms, targeting high-value targets in a contested environment,” said Lt. Col. Adam Nichols, the 158th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “This is a key exercise on our road to combat readiness.”
As military technology continues to advance in the 21st century battlespace, joint exercises like Northern Lightning provide combat-based scenarios that help prepare Airmen at a tactical level for real world missions when deployed.
“We, the Green Mountain Boys, are excited for this opportunity to attend the Northern Lightning Exercise,” said Senior Master Sgt. Tina Deep, the 158th Maintenance Group weapons element supervisor. “This training will expand our knowledge and help us continue to grow together as a new F-35 unit.”
Due to the Northern Lightning exercise, locally scheduled F-35 flying operations at the Vermont Air National Guard base are not scheduled to occur from August 8-20.
