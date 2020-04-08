Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Northern Lightning: Over 250 Airman to Train at Volk Field Wis.

    Green Mountain Boys Deploy to Wisc. for Operation Northern Lightning

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell | Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, deploy to Volk...... read more read more

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Story by Capt. John Detweiler 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Adjutant General of Vermont – State Public Affairs Officer
    789 Vermont National Guard Road – Colchester, VT 05446-3004
    (802) 338-3478 DSN: 636-3478 FAX: (802) 338-3247 DSN: 636-3247
    PAO: CPT Mike Arcovitch (802) 338-3478, BB (802) 734-1677

    TAG Release 20-16

    Tuesday, August 4, 2020
    PAO: Capt. Mike Arcovitch
    PHONE: (802) 338-3478
    BB: (802) 734-1677
    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

    Northern Lightning: Over 250 Airman to Train at Volk Field Wis.

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.  Airmen, aircraft and support equipment from the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, began departing on August 3rd to train at the Volk Field Air National Guard base, Wis. This two-week exercise, known as Northern Lightning, will be conducted in a joint training environment, which places emphasis on the integration of 4th generation aircraft, like the F-18 Hornet, and 5th generation aircraft, like the F-35 Lightning II.

    “The main focus of Northern Lightning is on large force employment training with multiple platforms, targeting high-value targets in a contested environment,” said Lt. Col. Adam Nichols, the 158th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “This is a key exercise on our road to combat readiness.”

    As military technology continues to advance in the 21st century battlespace, joint exercises like Northern Lightning provide combat-based scenarios that help prepare Airmen at a tactical level for real world missions when deployed.

    “We, the Green Mountain Boys, are excited for this opportunity to attend the Northern Lightning Exercise,” said Senior Master Sgt. Tina Deep, the 158th Maintenance Group weapons element supervisor. “This training will expand our knowledge and help us continue to grow together as a new F-35 unit.”

    Due to the Northern Lightning exercise, locally scheduled F-35 flying operations at the Vermont Air National Guard base are not scheduled to occur from August 8-20.

    If you would like more information please contact the Vermont National Guard State Public Affairs Office through Capt. Scott Detweiler, john.s.detweiler.mil@mail.mil, 802-338-3434, or Lt. Nathan Rivard, nathan.r.rivard.mil@mail.mil, 802-338-3324.

    ###

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 16:04
    Story ID: 375271
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Lightning: Over 250 Airman to Train at Volk Field Wis., by CPT John Detweiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    vermont
    F-35
    green mountain boys
    158fw
    vtang
    northern lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT