Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    17th SFS provides unparalleled base defense regardless of COVID-19

    17th SFS provides unparalleled base defense regardless of COVID-19

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Suitonu, 17th Security Forces Squadron military...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Security Forces Squadron provides unparalleled base defense, law enforcement services and contingency operations, despite the pandemic here, Aug. 3.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 10:44
    Story ID: 375234
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th SFS provides unparalleled base defense regardless of COVID-19, by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    defenders
    Goodfellow
    north gate
    17th SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT