The 17th Security Forces Squadron provides unparalleled base defense, law enforcement services and contingency operations, despite the pandemic here, Aug. 3.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 10:44
|Story ID:
|375234
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 17th SFS provides unparalleled base defense regardless of COVID-19, by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT