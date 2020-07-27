LVIV, Ukraine - Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois National Guard conducted a mass casualty response exercise as part of the validation to assume the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission at Collective Training Center - Yavoriv, Ukraine July 27.

Soldiers from Task Force Juvigny, 32nd IBCT acted as casualties using moulage and prosthetics during the training scenario.

Task Force Illini medical personel applied combat life-saving measures before staging casualties at a triage point. Primary care providers aided by Canadian Military medical personel at the CTC-Y medical clinic then administered follow-on care.

"This exercise was a great opportunity to share and understand the medical capabilities of the 33rd IBCT and our partners." said Sgt. 1st Class David R. Scanlan of New Lenox, Illinois. Scanlan is the Medical Non-commisioned Officer in charge of coordinating and facilitating medical readiness and point of injury care.

MASCAL is important for the collective defense of CTC-Y as well as unit readiness and teamwork. Sharing experiences and working side-by-side with Armed Forces Ukraine further facilitates the collective training goals and initiatives of JMTG-U and build's Ukraine's capacity for self defense.

"Coordination and communication at an event like this presents unique challenges here at CTC-Yavoriv. Sergeant Scanlan did a great job of making sure his medics always had up-to-date, relevant information." said 1st Sgt. Melissa M. Franz of St.Croix Falls Wisconsin, Task Force Juvingy senior medic.

The MASCAL event was part of a series of events during the two week relief in place process where Task Force Juvingy handed off the JMTG-U Mission to Task Force Illini.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 08:05 Story ID: 375219 Location: LVIV, UA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Illini Exercises Mass Casualty Response Plan, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.