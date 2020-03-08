W.Va. Guard highlights COVID-19 response for July

Photo By Edwin Wriston | Members of the West Virginia National Guard assigned to Task Force Medical and Task...... read more read more Photo By Edwin Wriston | Members of the West Virginia National Guard assigned to Task Force Medical and Task Force CRE assist local officials in Logan County, West Virginia to conduct public testing for COVID-19, Aug. 02, 2020. Eight members of the WVNG augmented the Logan County Health Department and Logan County Emergency Ambulance Authority with drive-up testing for more than 300 residents of Logan County, West Virginia after a recent increase in local cases of the pandemic virus. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston) see less | View Image Page

This week, the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) surpassed day 142 of supporting the state’s COVID-19 response. Currently, 342 members of the WVNG are on duty and we have completed 1,845 missions to date.

Throughout the month of July, the WVNG completed 126 missions that encompassed assisting in conducting more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests in the state; the boxing and delivery of over 2,000 meals; continued sanitization missions and training at 10 long term care facilities; the movement of 4.2 million items of critical personal protective equipment; and welcomed students back to the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy following testing of staff and students.

Over the weekend, Task Force CRE provided assistance with COVID-19 testing in Gilmer and Marion Counties. At the direction of Governor Jim Justice, members of the Guard provided assistance at a drive through testing lane in Logan County, in conjunction with the Logan County Ambulance Authority (EMS). In total, they tested nearly 400 individuals and also are assisting with decontamination missions in areas that have been affected from COVID-19 positive cases.

A main focus for the Guard this week is to provide technical support and expertise to our various partner agencies and organizations, including school systems, hospitals and nursing homes.

As of this release, the WVNG has provided the following for the citizens of West Virginia:

• Packaged and delivered 345,214 meals

• Received and shipped 13,555,758 pieces of PPE to all 55 counties

• Sanitized 617 first responder vehicles

• Performed 33,151 COVID-19 tests at various testing lanes or support missions

• Trained 834 businesses, 111 long term care facilities or medical practices and 4,807 civilians on COVID-19 prevention best practices

• Produced 168,524 pieces of PPE including isolation gowns and sewn face coverings