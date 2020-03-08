Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: C-130 Hercules training operations at Fort McCoy

    C-130 Hercules training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A C-130 Hercules flies over South Post on July 29, 2020, as part of training...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Aircrews flew two C-130 Hercules planes over South Post on July 29, 2020, as part of training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The training was completed by the 109th Airlift Squadron, a unit of the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing at Minneapolis–Saint Paul Air Reserve Station, Minn.

    The 109th regularly completes training at Fort McCoy, including airdrop training and austere airfield landings and take-offs at Young Air Assault Strip on South Post.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    NEWS INFO

