AFRL engineer chosen to participate in NAE's 2020 U.S. Frontiers of Engineering Symposium

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Sean Donegan of the Air Force Research Laboratory, is a participant in the NAE...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Sean Donegan of the Air Force Research Laboratory, is a participant in the NAE 2020 U.S. Frontiers of Engineering Symposium. He is a research materials engineer and lead for a Center of Excellence in machine learning for materials science with Carnegie Mellon University. see less | View Image Page

Engineers who are performing exceptional research and technical work in a variety of disciplines will convene for a two-and-a-half day event at the National Academy of Engineering’s (NAE) 26th annual U.S. Frontiers of Engineering (USFOE) symposium.



Eighty-five of the nation’s sharpest early-career engineers from industry, academia and government were nominated by fellow engineers or organizations.



This elite group of researchers stems from organizations including: United Technologies Research Center, General Motors, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing, Microsoft Research, Johns Hopkins University, Rice University and many others.



The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Dr. Sean Donegan is among the prominent list of individuals selected for this event.



“I am proud to represent AFRL as a participant in the NAE 2020 U.S. Frontiers of Engineering Symposium,” said Donegan, research materials engineer and lead for a Center of Excellence in machine learning for materials science with Carnegie Mellon University. “I owe credit to my colleagues for helping to make this happen.”



“The Frontiers of Engineering program brings together a talented group of young engineers from different technical areas to spark innovation and facilitate long-term collaborations,” said NAE President John L. Anderson. “These relationships are critical in developing creative engineering solutions to the world’s problems.”

The 2020 USFOE was originally scheduled to be hosted by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in September 2020, in Golden, Colorado; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting has been rescheduled at the National Academies’ Beckman Center in Irvine, California, in February 2021.



The symposium will cover cutting-edge developments in four areas: Food for Thought: The AgRevolution Shaping What We (Will) Eat; Next-generation Energy Systems Integration; Engineering Innovation in Women’s Health; Plastics: Pollutions Challenges and Innovations.

Sponsors for the 2020 U.S. Frontiers of Engineering are The Grainger Foundation, National Science Foundation, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Air Force Office of Scientific Research, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Microsoft Research, and Cummins.



The mission of the NAE is to advance the well-being of the nation by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and by marshalling the expertise and insights of eminent engineers to provide independent advice to the federal government on matters involving engineering and technology. The NAE is part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, an independent, nonprofit organization chartered by Congress to provide objective analysis and advice to the nation on matters of science, technology, and health.



About AFRL



The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Air Force and Space Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com