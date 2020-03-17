Dyess opens self-service prescription kiosk

The 7th Medical Group Pharmacy recently announced a new way for patients to fill their prescriptions at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas.



Since March, active duty military, dependents, retirees, and all authorized Department of Defense ID holders who need to refill prescription medications can use the ScriptCenter express prescription pickup kiosk located in the Base Exchange next to the Military Clothing Sales store.



The 7th MDG expects the new kiosk to make refilling prescriptions easier for patients.



“Our main goal with working with ScriptCenter is to cut down patient wait time and add convenience for refilled medications,” said Maj. Miranda Debelevich, 7th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy flight commander.



“The entire process from enrolling a profile to picking up their prescriptions should only be a few minutes long. There is an option called ‘family link’ that will allow family members to pick up each other’s medications.”



According to the pharmacy team, patients can indicate they would like to pick-up medications at the kiosk when ordering refills. Once submitted, the prescription order will be available for pickup at the kiosk after three duty days. If not picked up after 14 duty days, the prescriptions will be returned to the pharmacy. Prescriptions for controlled substances or medications requiring refrigeration are not available for pick-up at the kiosk, and will continue to require a pharmacy counter pickup.



When patients call the refill line, they will have the option to either pick-up at the ScriptCenter kiosk or at the pharmacy, according to Staff Sgt. Dustin Stevens, 7th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technician.



“This is designed for Airmen, families and retirees to have the most convenient option,” said Stevens. “For Airmen on different shifts, it gives them an option to pick up outside of our pharmacy hours or the weekend. This will help reduce their amount of time away from work at the medical group.”



Patients can access the ScriptCenter kiosk using DoD ID or fingerprint, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. These hours will allow patients to pick up their medications outside of the normal pharmacy hours.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 12:27 Story ID: 375161 Location: ABILENE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess opens self-service prescription kiosk, by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.