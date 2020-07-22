Robins Fitness Center: Winning the war on germs

Photo By Joseph Mather | John Enterman Robins Fitness Center Fitness and Sports manager, explains what the air...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Mather | John Enterman Robins Fitness Center Fitness and Sports manager, explains what the air cleaning system does for the air quality in the fitness center July 22, 2020, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The system uses a cold plasma reactor that produces organic Reactive Oxygen Species and provides a continuous 24/7 protection by killing air and surface pathogens at a rate up to 99%. see less | View Image Page

Robins Fitness Center is going the extra mile to ensure the health and safety of their patrons.



“We have always taken pride in staying atop the Fitness Industry trends from the best fitness equipment to the best running track to the best artificial turf product,” said Enterman. “This holds true in having the state of the art industry standard in sanitizing equipment to ensure the health, safety and readiness of our Airmen and other team Robins members."



The fitness center purchased the two systems to sanitize the equipment used and clean the air you breathe.



“We had purchased the AirPHX and the Clorox T-360 on order just prior to the pandemic,” said John Enterman, Robins Fitness Center Fitness and Sports manager. “We were the second Air Force Fitness Center to order the AirPHX system and the first to have the Clorox T-360 system.”



The clean air system uses a cold plasma reactor that produces organic Reactive Oxygen Species.

“The ROS is dispersed into the ambient air continuously 24/7, killing air and surface pathogens at a rate up to 99%,” said Enterman. “These include mold, fungi, viruses, noroviruses, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus, to name a few and the odors that they cause.”



The sprayer is used to clean a variety of surfaces.



“The Clorox Total 360 is an Electrostatic Sprayer uses an atomizer to electrically charge the Clorox disinfectant cleaner solution so that it uniformly wraps around the surface of the equipment that is being sprayed and adheres to it,” said Enterman.



The quick drying solutions allows fitness center patrons to continue using equipment with minimal down time.



“The solution takes only 90 seconds to dry and the area doesn’t need to be shut down for more than two minutes,” said Enterman. “The solution kills 99% of bacteria in five seconds and kills known organisms including, cold and flu viruses, noroviruses and MRSA, in two minutes or less.”



By attacking the germs both in the air and on the fitness equipment surfaces the Robins Fitness Center is providing the highest standards of cleanliness while protecting their patrons’ health.



Editor’s note: There is no federal endorsement intended in this article.