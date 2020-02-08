VING's 631st EN makes repairs to local schools during AT

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Shun Greenaway, 631st Engineer Utilities Detachment cuts ceiling tiles during...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Shun Greenaway, 631st Engineer Utilities Detachment cuts ceiling tiles during annual training at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, St. Thomas July 10 - 24, 2020. The unit completed several community projects on the island of St. Thomas during their two weeks training at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School and the Bertha C. Boschulte Junior High School. see less | View Image Page

The Virgin Islands National Guard 631st Engineer Utilities Detachment conducted annual training July 10-24, 2020, in St. Thomas.



The unit completed several community projects on the island of St. Thomas during their two weeks training at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School and the Bertha C. Boschulte Junior High School.



At the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, an entire conference room was rewired, and windows reinforced. Also, new ceiling tiles and tracks were installed.



The engineering unit constructed eight new benches at the Bertha C. Boschulte Junior High School and two walkway coverings. The unit also re-energized the lighting system for the entire school, which had been without lights since the aftermath of hurricanes in 2017.



“Home has limited opportunities for soldiers to exercise their skills,” said Army Cpt. Jahmel Leonard, commander of 631st Engineer Utilities Detachment. “But because of the dedicated NCOs in the unit, the soldiers had an opportunity to practice their military occupational specialty.”



The unit was scheduled to attend a 21-day overseas deployment training in Hohenfels, Germany, which had been postponed due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.



“The most important thing for me during AT is that all soldiers get to exercise their skillsets and improve,” said Leonard.



Other small projects at the 786th Readiness Center supply rooms, such as installing hooks to hang gas masks in the vaults, were also completed.