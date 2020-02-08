Jack of all trades: 181st IW Airman manages ground transportation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Padish 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. — Serving in the military can mean performing multiple roles. For one Airman, that includes both overseeing fleet vehicle logistics and — when duty calls — getting his hands dirty turning wrenches.

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bob Osborn, a ground transportation specialist assigned to the 181st Intelligence Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, is no stranger to wearing multiple hats to fulfill multiple roles.

    “I came in as vehicle maintenance but switched to ground transportation,” said Osborn.

    Osborn made the career change after obtaining his journeyman skill level in vehicle maintenance. Having that skill has helped Osborn succeed in ground transportation, which is a unit within the same 181st IW Logistics Readiness Flight as vehicle maintenance.

    “I knew one side of the house, which made it easier to learn the other side of the house,” said Osborn.

    Indeed, having that cross-functional knowledge has come in handy for Osborn.

    Osborn said that as the sole full-time ground transportation specialist at the 181st IW, he manages the U-Drive-It fleet, vehicle licensing and vehicle training. He also serves as the head vehicle control officer.

    Naturally, juggling those various responsibilities can be a challenge.

    “It can get really hectic,” said Osborn.

    Still, Osborn is able to lean on fellow Airmen in the 181st LRF for help when needed. And, naturally, Osborn is more than willing to lean on his own skills and experience to help others as well.

    “Everybody works together really well,” said Osborn. “You can ask anybody for a hand. Everybody is willing to help out. And for me, it’s nice being able to assist other units in the LRF.”

    So when asked to describe the best thing about working in the LRF, Osborn smiled and knew immediately the exact word to say.

    “Teamwork,” said Osborn.

    From semi-trucks to passenger vehicles, Osborn and the rest of the 181st LRF ensure the proper maintenance, repair and operation of dozens of ground vehicles. Airmen with the 181st LRF coordinate and execute all aspects of ground transportation necessary for everyone on base to get equipment and people where they need to go.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

