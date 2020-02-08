Ohio Army National Guardsman Retires

Following a career of over twenty years of service to the Ohio National Guard, Sgt. First Class Benjamin A. Burton celebrated his retirement on Aug. 1, 2020. He was a member of the Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion (-Detachment 1), 371st Sustainment Brigade, Springfield, Ohio.



Following his attendance at Basic Training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Burton went on to attend Basic Leader Course, Advanced Leader Course, and Senior Leader Course. In addition to his attendance at service schools, he served as a Maintenance Specialist and performed Route Sanitation Operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003.



Burton held positions as the Senior Maintenance Specialist and as the Motor Sergeant in the Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion (-Detachment 1), 371st Sustainment Brigade. During his service, he received numerous awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Combat Action Badge.



"My experience in the Army was awesome," said Retired Ohio National Guard Sgt. First Class Benjamin Burton. "Looking back on it, it was actually one of the best things that could have ever happened because it prepares you for the rest of your life."



As a token of appreciation for his contributions to the 371st, Burton received a custom shadow box featuring his awards and decorations he received throughout his career. His spouse, Jennifer, received a bouquet.



With 20 years of service successfully completed, Sgt. First Class Burton has set the standard of what it means to be an Ohio National Guardsman.

