2020 National Guard WPW, AFSAM cancelled; some MAC Regional’s still on going

Canadian Army Soldier looks downrange before match at the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and 27th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meet (AFSAM) at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark, 2018. The annual events, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC), offer Servicemembers from the National Guard and international community an opportunity to test marksmanship skills in a battle-focused environment.

by Maj. Theresa Austin



NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Yesterday, July 31, 2020, the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center staff concluded the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) National Championships and the Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) are officially cancelled for training year 2020 due to logistical complications and safety concerns related to COVID-19.



The staff at the NGMTC has been working with each state National Guard to utilize alternate locations, when necessary, to safely facilitate these national events as well as our regional competitions.



“The Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championships and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting are so large and complex that the states able to host an event of this size are not comfortable doing so. We respect their decision to ensure the health and safety of the citizens within their states and our soldiers and airmen across the nation,” said Lt. Col. David Stapp, NGMTC deputy commander.



Three Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Regional Championships are still on going in their normally scheduled location with COVID mitigations, and MAC Region Three is still exploring options for hosting in a different location. Notification will be sent at the end of next week about the continuation or cancellation of MAC Region Three.



The dates and locations for the three MAC Regions are:

MAC 1- Vermont; August 21-23, 2020

MAC 2- Pennsylvania; August 27-30, 2020

MAC 6- Wyoming; August 13-16, 2020



While the United States continues to persevere through COVID, readiness remains a key priority for the National Guard. Units must be ready to mobilize, deploy and defend our national interests both in and out of country.



“We understand the fluid nature of this situation and the constantly changing responses to these emerging threats, and we appreciate all of the support and cooperation within our marksmanship community,” said Stapp. “



Some COVID precautions the NGMTC is taking include pre-screening, screening on arrival, and daily screening, as well as wearing masks when social distancing cannot be maintained, reduced attendance, increased rooming space, controlled dining facility, and travel restricted to the installation.



“These precautions are to help reduce the spread of COVID and its risk to not only our competitors but our families and communities here and abroad. As well as, to support the efforts each state making to protect its populations, which is of the utmost importance, in response to this pandemic. However, we also have a responsibility to our nation to provide skilled marksmen, and so we are doing all we can to safely provide training,” said Stapp.



