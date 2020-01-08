Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Maui County Fire department searching for missing spearfisher off Maui

    Coast Guard 14th District news

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Maui County Fire Department are searching for a spearfisher Saturday off Paia.

    Missing is Scot Williams, a 53-years-old male last seen wearing dark board shorts. 

    Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

    At 10 p.m., Friday, Sector Honolulu received a report from the Maui County Dispatch. Williams had gone spearfishing at 5 p.m. and when he did not return, his friends contacted 911 to report he was overdue.

    Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed Coast Guard crews to search the area.

    Involved in the search are:

    - An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew 
    - A Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew 
    - The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) 
    - Maui County Fire Department ground and air crews

    The weather on scene is winds of 23 mph and seas less then one foot.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

