PERSCO: Here to help deployed Airmen

Al Dhafra Air Base has the most diverse mission set in Air Force Central Command.



This means there are a lot of people who need support services in order to carry out day-to-day demands while deployed here.



The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Personnel Support for Contingency Operations office wants ADAB Airman to know they are here for them.



"If people need to reenlist or extend, they come through us, and we work with their home base," said Staff Sgt. Kaysee Scott, Sustainment NCOIC said. "Otherwise, if their ID [Common Access Card] is expiring or if they are trying to take emergency leave out of here, we help them."



The team of less than a dozen personnelist is available to help Airmen (Active, Reserve, or Guard), coalition partners, and contractors.



"We’re always willing to help if you have a question," Scott said. "Even if it doesn’t have something to do with DEERs or your request to go home early, we’re here to help you."



PERSCO members also help coordinate in and out-processing of personnel at ADAB, enabling them to provide force tracking to leadership. PERSCO’s mission here is total force accountability, ensuring everyone on base is accounted for, so when first sergeants or commanders ask for rosters, they get accurate numbers, according to Airman 1st Class Peter Slevinsky, a PERSCO sustainment technician.



Another part of in-processing PERSCO coordinates is the Right Start Brief, which informs members of important resources and community guidance.



Airman 1st Class Jacob Clack, PERSCO customer service representative, has a word of advice for Airmen who may be new to the career field.



Just stay focused," he said. "Being a personnelist who has only been in about 2 years, it’s kind of frustrating having to read through continuous [Personnel Service Delivery] guides just trying to learn your job. But it does become more and more rewarding when you build connections with people around base. We take care of those people that are on the flight line and in the dining facility, so just building connections. We take care of them, they take care of us."

