Army National Guard to establish eight Divisions by aligning existing ARNG Division Headquarters with down-trace formations for training

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Army National Guard is turning back the clock reminiscent of World War I and World War II when it trained to deploy as a division-aligned force for large-scale combat operations. The Director of the Army National Guard, Lt. Gen. Daniel Hokanson, said the plan will align existing subordinate elements under the ARNG’s eight division headquarters to increase readiness for large-scale combat operations and improve talent management.



According to Hokanson, the move directly supports the National Defense Strategy, which describes great-power competition and the need to be prepared for potential large-scale combat operations.



“Future mobilizations and deployments in support of large-scale combat operations will require our formations to integrate with the Total Army and the Joint Force at every echelon,” said Hokanson, who was recently confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the 29th chief of the National Guard Bureau.



The plan will increase the number of divisions in the Total Army from 10 to 18.



Hokanson said the change is also expected to enhance the training experience for Soldiers during capstone exercises, which take place at Army training centers and are used to validate a unit’s readiness and proficiency in its wartime mission.



“This alignment will not only help us improve readiness, it will greatly enhance talent management from company to division level”, Hokanson said. “Through coordination between adjutants general and division commanders, our Soldiers will have opportunities for key leader development positions previously hampered by geography.”



Hokanson also emphasized this alignment does not impact the 54 adjutants general authorities or current force structure, and the alignment reflects the ARNG’s continued commitment to meet its role in support of the total Army and the National Defense Strategy.

