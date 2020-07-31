Team Edwards bid farewell to fallen Airman

Photo By Giancarlo Casem | Members of the 412th Operations Support Squadron, 412th Test Wing, render salutes to...... read more read more Photo By Giancarlo Casem | Members of the 412th Operations Support Squadron, 412th Test Wing, render salutes to Senior Airman Cody Chrisman in Lancaster, California, July 31. Chrisman passed away July 14 following a motor vehicle accident. Chrisman was assigned to the 412th Operations Support Squadron as an Aircrew Flight Equipment Journeyman. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 412th Test Wing bid farewell to Senior Airman Cody Chrisman during a dignified transfer ceremony in Lancaster, California, July 31.



Chrisman was assigned to the 412th Operations Support Squadron as an Aircrew Flight Equipment Journeyman stationed at Edwards Air Force Base, California. Chrisman passed away following motor vehicle accident, July 14. He will be flown home to Colorado and laid to rest with his family in attendance.



“Cody was nothing short of unique. From the first day I met him, I knew he was one of a kind,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Butler, Aircrew Flight Equipment Lead Trainer, 412th OSS, during a memorial ceremony for Chrisman, July 30.



“My relation to Cody didn’t just begin and end with the duty day, there’s an entire pack of us here that work hard and play harder and did it all together…over the past year and a half, our little pack has become as close as blood, and that’s why losing Cody feels like losing a brother to me,” Butler said of Chrisman.



Chrisman was posthumously awarded an Air Force Commendation Medal during the memorial service.



“While the entirety of Edwards Air Force Base may not have known Cody personally, the nature of the military and the culture of Edwards means that the loss of a service member, teammate or friend always hits too close to home,” Lt. Col. Nicholas LaPlant, 412th OSS Commander.