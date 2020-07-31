Glendale recruiter escapes factory life, finds success with service

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Moe, recruiter, Arrowhead Recruiting Station, Phoenix West...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Moe, recruiter, Arrowhead Recruiting Station, Phoenix West Recruiting Company, salutes during an aerial demonstration, in this undated photo from 2018, when Moe was attached to the 511th Sapper Company, 326th Engineer Battalion, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Ky. Moe has been recruiting for the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion for the past two years. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

GLENDALE, Ariz. – A freezing winter morning dawned for Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Moe in Jan. 2008, as he prepared to travel to his factory job in Horicon, Wis.



He roused himself into action and started his car, knowing he’d need a solid 45 minutes before it was warm enough to traverse the slick, snow filled roads, laden with black ice.



As he looked at himself in the mirror, just 18 years of age, Moe thought ‘is this what I want for my future?’



There had to be more than a lifetime ahead of factory work and toil.



Moe knew what he had to do and traveled to his local Army recruiting station, enlisting just two weeks later. It’s a decision he hasn’t regretted, some 12 years removed from that day of realization.



Moe, recruiter, Arrowhead Recruiting Station, Phoenix West Recruiting Company, has led an extensive journey ever since, taking him around the world and experiencing opportunities only the Army can provide.



Originally born in Milwaukee, Moe moved to the small town of Horicon at a young age and spent his entire childhood there.



“Horicon is a very small town, with factories and farms being the primary sources of income,” Moe said. “I attended first grade through senior year in the Horicon School District, with my graduating class being 86 students. Once I graduated I worked in a factory in town for several months, while attending a technical college.”



Moe knew this type of lifestyle was not for him and sought to break away from a mundane existence.



“I had decided tech school and working in a factory was not for me. My parents had been working factories my entire childhood and I did not want that for myself,” he said. “It was a quick process for me, I enlisted within a couple weeks of walking into the door. My recruiter was very helpful and explained what I should expect moving forward. He was honest and straight forward.”



Moe had wanted to join the Army since 9-11 in 2001, the terrorist attacks that day having a profound effect on him.



“I was in 7th Grade watching our country get attacked … 9-11 was a very defining moment in my life and from then on I wanted to serve and help stop things like that happening in our country again,” Moe explained. “My grandfather and most of my great uncles all served in Vietnam and Korea. They did have some influence on me joining, but overall it was the terrorist attacks that really solidified my plan.”



Moe sought a combat based job and decided on a military occupational specialty that would give him the desired experience.



“I enlisted as a 12B, combat engineer. I wanted to do a job where I would have the opportunity to learn demolitions and blow things up,” Moe stated. “I wanted combat experience and felt this MOS would give me all of that.”



This proved to be the case, as Moe deployed to Iraq twice with the 511th Sapper Company, 326th Engineer Battalion, 101st Airborne Division, awarding him the type of action he had been seeking.



“My first deployment was to Kirkuk in 2009. We conducted route clearance during that deployment,” Moe said. “During the year, I conducted over 250 missions and helped train an Iraqi engineer regiment on basic soldiering skills.”



Moe’s second deployment was in 2011 with the same unit, however this time they were based in Baghdad.



“During this mission we were tasked with route clearance, base security, and training Iraqi engineers,” he continued. “We spent the majority of the deployment living at the Victory Base Complex outside of Baghdad international airport, but also spent a couple months living in a palace in the Green Zone.”



By the time Moe left this deployment, his platoon was among the last 2500 U.S. soldiers in Iraq, as Operation New Dawn ended, allowing him to see out the end of an era for the U.S. Army.



For Moe however, his greatest accomplishment was obtaining the coveted Sapper tab.



“My biggest opportunity was being given the chance to attend the Sapper Leader Course at Fort Leonard Wood,” Moe said. “It was very challenging, both mentally and physically but I earned my Sapper tab and knowledge that will last me a lifetime. I also participated in the 2010 Best Sapper competition and placed 14th out of 29 teams.”



Moe also attended several professional development schools, including Air Assault School and schools related to route clearance, before he was selected for recruiting duty.



“I was a recruiter for three years in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, before moving to the Arrowhead station in Glendale. I have been here for almost two years,” Moe explained. “My experiences have been great in recruiting. I am learning so much about our young men and women and am able to be a permanent influence on their careers and lives.”



As with all recruiters, Moe has had to adapt to the current COVID-19 pandemic environment, which has made recruiting infinitely more challenging.



“We are in unprecedented times and have to adjust everything on the fly," Moe said. "We are limited on how we meet potential recruits due to schools being closed and many people limiting their time away from home,” Moe said.



Moe said he is optimistic about his future once his recruiting commitment comes to an end, with a host of plans at his disposal.



“I am positive about my future in the Army. I am looking at expanding my career and possibly applying for Officer Candidate School,” he said. “With my career I have been able to work on my bachelor degree, which I will earn later this month. Even if I don’t go to OCS, I plan on continuing my career as a combat engineer and retiring when I am at 20 years of federal service.”



Moe said his inspiration to serve comes from not just his love of country, but also his three children, Thomas, seven, and Ezra and Ariel, both five.



“My children are the light of my life and the reason I am still serving today,” Moe said. “I will do my part to ensure this country remains strong for my children and their future children.”



Moe is thankful for the chances the Army has given him, allowing him a future outside of the confines of a small-town, factory existence.



“The Army has given me more opportunities at living my life my way than I would have ever been able to in the civilian workforce,” Moe said. “I’m able to enjoy life and have endless chances to expand my career, all while serving the country that makes our freedom possible.”