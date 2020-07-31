Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAFB A&FRC hosts annual “Back to School Brigade”

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Kirtland Airmen and Family Readiness Center hosted a drive-through school supplies pick-up, July 29, 2020, at the Consolidated Support building on Kirtland Air Force Base.

    The annual event allowed Airmen of all ranks, their dependents, and civilians that work on base to receive school supplies for their children for the upcoming school year.

    “We received 250 backpacks from Sandia National Laboratories,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kimberly E. Strong, 377th Force Support Squadron superintendent.

    Members of the A&FRC bagged all of the school supplies for distribution. The backpacks accommodated all age groups, from elementary to high school students, with items such as loose leaf paper, folders, rulers, pens, pencils and more.

    By the end of the day, all supplies were distributed to more than 391 Team Kirtland members.

    “[This event] lets Airmen know they are cared for and valued,” said Strong. “We are here for them.”

    This work, KAFB A&FRC hosts annual “Back to School Brigade”, by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

