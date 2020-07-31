KAFB A&FRC hosts annual “Back to School Brigade”

The Kirtland Airmen and Family Readiness Center hosted a drive-through school supplies pick-up, July 29, 2020, at the Consolidated Support building on Kirtland Air Force Base.



The annual event allowed Airmen of all ranks, their dependents, and civilians that work on base to receive school supplies for their children for the upcoming school year.



“We received 250 backpacks from Sandia National Laboratories,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kimberly E. Strong, 377th Force Support Squadron superintendent.



Members of the A&FRC bagged all of the school supplies for distribution. The backpacks accommodated all age groups, from elementary to high school students, with items such as loose leaf paper, folders, rulers, pens, pencils and more.



By the end of the day, all supplies were distributed to more than 391 Team Kirtland members.



“[This event] lets Airmen know they are cared for and valued,” said Strong. “We are here for them.”

