HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – While much of the world has slowed down due to COVID-19, Master Sgt. Nathan Sigars, 419th Inspector General superintendent, is busy as ever.



Sigars recently conducted a no-notice inspection within the 419th Education and Training Flight to ensure compliance of Air Force Reserve Command requirements and standards. While these types of inspections help the wing improve its overall readiness, the majority of Sigars’ time lately has been focused on preparing for the upcoming wing exercise scheduled for this fall.



The IG ensures the wing is meeting AFRC requirements for Unit Effectiveness Inspections. Each wing is required to conduct two large force exercises each UEI term, which is every two years.



During the upcoming exercise, the 419th FW will work with the active duty 388th Fighter Wing and 75th Air Base Wing to test the overall readiness of each unit.



“What we’re executing in this exercise is what we do every day. We are only changing some variables,” Sigars said.



These variables are nothing new to service members and consist of an exercise Phase 1 and Phase 2, which show inspectors how well the wing can perform the mission in a simulated deployment and wartime environment. Sigars and his team will compile data taken throughout the exercise and make note of the highlights, deficiencies, and corrective actions.



“This is a chance for wings to improve on activities that directly affect the mission,” Sigars said.



With many challenges facing the world today, reservists must remain vigilant and ready to accomplish the mission on short notice, and this exercise will ensure that Airmen are well prepared when the need arises.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2020 Date Posted: 07.31.2020 Story ID: 375059 This work, 419th Inspector General ensures wing is ready, fully effective, by Phillip Cowen